Mahie K. McPherson. Courtesy photo.

Maui Economic Opportunity named Mahie K. McPherson in late March as its new Moloka‘i Manager. McPherson will run agency operations on the island while serving as liaison to the community and identifying needs.

She replaces longtime manager, Yolanda Reyes, who retired after 12 years at the helm of MEO Moloka‘i.

McPherson joins the 57-year-old nonprofit Community Action agency after a diverse employment background. Prior to joining MEO, she worked at the county Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing in Kaunakakai for 10 years as a customer service representative.

She spent six years in Kalaupapa as a facilities management clerk with the Kalaupapa National Historical Park and state Department of Health as business services supervisor and office assistant. Her resume also included stints with Kamehameha Schools Maui high school as administrative coordinator and Parents & Children Together – Family Peace Center as program assistant.

McPherson has online Bachelor of Science degrees in Business & Human Resource Management from the University of Phoenix and in Criminal Justice Administration from Central State University. She also earned an Associate Degree in Human Services from the University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Moloka‘i.

In the community, she has been an officer and board member of school and parent organizations in Kaunakakai and Kualapu‘u elementary schools and a member of the state Commission on the Status of Women.

As Moloka‘i Manager, McPherson will direct MEO programs on the island and connect with the community to identify and assess needs. Most MEO programs are available on Moloka‘i, including a Head Start preschool in Kaunakakai; specialized Human Services transportation that takes residents to dialysis, health appointments, shopping and other activities; rent and utility assistance; job and employment training; monthly food distribution; business planning classes; and kupuna club support through the Planning and Coordinating Council.

In the last month, MEO Youth Services began its bullying and suicide prevention program and the alcohol and substance abuse prevention program Kāohi at Moloka‘i High and Intermediate.