PC: Maui Police Department.

Personnel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources contacted police after locating a piece of unexploded ordnance, which they said washed onshore at Hulopoʻe Beach Park on Lānaʻi.

The incident was reported at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Maui Police Department personnel secured the area, and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was contacted and made aware of the finding.

Police say the device will be rendered safe by the Army EOD at a later date.