Qualifying small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to Maui County for $5,000 grants.

Maui County has extended the application deadline to April 30 for its Small Business Grant Program, which provides $5,000 federally funded grants to small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I encourage small businesses to apply for this grant,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This helps small business operators and their employees stay on the road to recovery. This is an investment in our people as we build a future that is more resilient and less dependent on the hospitality industry.”

The county offers the program in collaboration with the Credit Unions of Maui (Maui County FCU, Maui FCU, Kahului FCU, Valley Isle Community FCU, Wailuku FCU and Maui Teachers FCU). The program is part of the federal American Rescue Plan to assist small businesses in Maui County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maui County Small Business Grant is different from the “Kokua Maui County Recovery & Relief Fund,” which was administered in 2020 by the Credit Unions of Maui. This program provides grants, and is not an expense reimbursement program.

To qualify, businesses must show a 10% decline in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaiʻi G49.

Other small business qualifications for the grants:

Be registered and active with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and (or) sole proprietors.

Have $2 million or less in gross revenue in 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii Tax Form G49 (General Excise/Use Annual Return and Reconciliation).

Have a commercial location in the County of Maui.

Show proof of current lease or rent agreement and proof of payment for current month (date of application, canceled check or statement).

Certify they have resumed commercial operations in the County of Maui as of the date of application.

One grant per business owner even if owner has multiple businesses.

A 1099 may be issued at the end of the year, please consult your tax advisor.

Small business that do not qualify: home-based, nonprofits and agricultural.

For more information, go to: https://www.mauinuistrong.info/maui-county-small-business-grant or call 808-270-5745.