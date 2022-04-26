Maui High junior Cailyn Omuro will be showcasing her artwork April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea. Photo Courtesy: Four Seasons

High school juniors Cailyn Omuro of Maui High School and Sophia Salvador of Kīhei Charter School were selected in a juried process as the winners of START, a community-based artist immersion for young aspiring artists.

The program was developed by Rosina Potter, Art Director at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea.

Kīhei Charter School junior will be showcasing her art on April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea. Photo Courtesy: Four Seasons

The START immersion includes:

A spot in the Artists Showcase, in which the students will show their works side-by-side the island’s most notable artists at the Four Seasons Resort.

A professional artist mentor paired with the mentee based on complementary style or medium to help guide them through the program.

A one-on-one lunch at Ferraro’s or artist studio visit, if applicable, with mentor artist.

An “Art & Business” session with Potter.

A $3,000 scholarship to apply to continuing their education in the arts.

“I was really impressed with all of the talented applications we received,” Potter said. “It’s wonderful to see the arts thriving in Maui’s schools. Ultimately, the committee selected Cailyn and Sophia as each showed great skill in multiple mediums and styles, culminating in a body of work that offers a glimpse into their lives here on Maui.”

Both student artists will be showing their work, alongside their mentors, on Saturday, April 30.

Omuro will be showing from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Lower Lobby of the Four Seasons with Madeline Powell, who creates photorealistic paintings with her husband, Peter Powell.

Salvador will be showing in the Lobby Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. alongside Pascaline Laloux, who paints Hawaiʻi-inspired watercolors on upcycled NOAA maps.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Resort’s Artists Showcase is an open-air gallery that offers visitors and guests a personal “meet-the artist” experience with more than 50 of the island’s most notable artists. The artists show daily in a constant rotation from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the resort’s Lower Lobby and 5 to 10 p.m. in the Lobby Lounge. For more information on START, click here.