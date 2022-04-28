PC: Maui Cookie Lab.

Maui Cookie Lab is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar store on Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at a 1,260 square-foot space located at 140 Hoʻohana St #101 in Kahului.

The hand-crafted baked goods were first offered at Cakewalk Bakery in Pāʻia, then later with Maui Sweet Cakes.

The new Kahului store will offer indoor seating, and freshly baked classic cookies along with an assortment of sweet treats.

To celebrate the opening of their first storefront, Maui Cookie Lab is offering deals for customers for its first month, including: 50% off a coffee drink with a minimum purchase of three or more cookies, a seventh cookie free with the purchase of a six-piece box, and more.

“I would not be here today if it weren’t for the Maui community, which has welcomed and supported us to make this pivot as a result of the COVID pandemic,” said Heidi Cramer, owner and founder of Maui Cookie Lab. “Thanks to their love and aloha we have been able to realize my dream of providing an in-person shop for our customers to come in to purchase their favorite baked treats.”

In addition to their traditional menu of baked goods, Maui Cookie Lab will also offer items available only in-store — a Soft Serve Affogato and signature Cookie Ice Cream Sundaes, spun with locally made Roselani’s vanilla bean soft serve and topped with a choice of one of their fresh-baked Classic Cookies.

The Sweet Shop will also offer a limited beverage service — house-blend cold brew coffee, lattes and mochas provided by Maui Oma Coffee and locally made lemonade, organic milk and mango iced tea. Customers will also be able to find merchandise including t-shirts, hats, mugs and their custom-blend coffee.



















At its new storefront, customers can expect to find Maui Cookie Lab’s Classic Cookie flavors and other signature items — as well as the new Cookie Bars, more Classic Cookie flavors and Sweet Breads — all handcrafted with the best ingredients found in old-fashioned baked goods, all made with a local twist.

Highlights from Maui Cookie Lab’s menu include the White Chocolate Mac Nut Pineapple Classic Cookie, the Lilikoi Oatmeal Classic Cookie, the Floral Shortbread Cookies, a gluten-free Coconut Mac Nut Macaroon, various flavors of Rugulach bite-sized pastries, and much more. Customers can mix-and-match Classic Cookie flavors in a three-piece, six-piece or 12-piece cookie box, as well as gift the shortbread cookies or Rugulach in one of their signature gift boxes.



















Maui Cookie Lab will offer its full menu for takeout, with dine-in options. Nationwide shipping is also available through the Maui Cookie Lab website, www.mauicookielab.com.

Maui Cookie Lab’s shop will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.