The weekly highlights are separated into regions of Maui, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokowai, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia, Makawao, and Wailea.

KAHULUI

Henry Kapono hosts “Artists 2 Artist” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center with The Makaha Sons, recognized for their lifetime contributions to Hawaiian music who are in the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame.

Kapono, Makaha Sons in “Artist 2 Artist”

Grammy nominated, multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Henry Kapono hosts The Makaha Sons trio in a night of Hawaiian entertainment at the Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. In the popular monthly “Artist 2 Artist” series, Kapono performs some of his songs, followed by a performance by Sons’ front-man Jerome Koko on vocals and his 12-string guitar, Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanale Ka’anapu on vocals with his 6-string guitar. There’s conversation among the performers and sometimes combined performances of songs. The legendary Makaha Sons, known for their harmonies, have been inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall Of Fame.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open night of show for will call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A concert that benefits Imua Family Services is scheduled Saturday afternoon at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Color Festival, Saturday

The Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band will be joining a number of popular Hawaiʻi musical groups in The Color Festival on the lawn of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, April 30, from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Entertainers include the group Kanekoa, Marty Dread & Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers, Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire, Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, and Anthony Pfluke – with DJ Boomshot weaving it all together.

The Color Festival Hawai‘i , a nonprofit Imua Family Services’ signature event celebrating Hawaiʻi’s diversity, is a modern American version of a traditional Indian Holi Festival, a thousand-year-old ritual of throwing and applying of colored powders on friends and family, which gives the holiday its common name, “Festival of Colors.” Imua Family Services provides a number of activities, such as a pre-school approach to education that includes gifted and talented children and those who are developmentally delayed. Food trucks will be on site to provide “ono grindz and sweet treats.” A variety of beverages will also be available for purchase.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ticket purchases can only be made online at www.MauiArts.org . The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. But use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Youth Poet Laureate, slam

Hawaiʻi Youth Poet Laureate Lua Bowman

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More than a dozen young poets statewide are scheduled to compete to become Hawaiʻi’s Youth Poet Laureate in a spoken word competition with free streaming sponsored by the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. The 13 finalists in the competition range in ages from 11 to 19. It’s the second annual event and the winner will move on to compete with other state winners in a regional and then national competition. The national event was founded by the Urban Word.

Guests include Hawaiʻi Youth Poet Laureate Lua Bowman, former U.S. Youth Poet Laureate Meera Dasgupta; Sara Tekula, director of programs and communications of The Merwin Conservancy; award-winning poet Terisa Siagatonu; and Michael Cirelli, executive director of Urban Word and founder of the National Youth Poet Laureate Program.

The event hosts are Travis Kaulula’au Thompson, a nationally ranked slam poet raised in Kalihi on Oahu; and Ittai Wong, a two-time international grand slam champion featured in the HBO documentary series “Brave New Voices.” For more information including links to the event, go to MauiArts.org

Swap Meet, Saturday

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

The paintings of Imaikalani Kalahele are on exhibit at the Schaeffer International Gallery through June 18. Also on exhibit are the works of Sean Browne.

Hawaiian artists exhibit

The Schaeffer International Gallery continues exhibiting the art touring show “O Kalani,” featuring Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open to the public through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It exhibits paintings and sculptures, including the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

WAILUKU

Gilliom, Esquire at Coffee Attic

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire combine their entertainment talents on stage at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday. April 29, at 6 p.m. Singer/guitarist Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band. Esquire, a master at the ukulele, has played with the Almond Brothers Band. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

She Kills Monsters at ʻĪao

The award-winning play “She Kills Monsters” continues at the ʻĪao Theatre through Sunday, May 1. It’s produced by Maui Onstage.

The play, written by Qui Nyuyen, is a comedy fantasy that received the 2013 American Alliance for Theatre and Education Distinguished Play Award. The story is about Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. There is some adult content and language. Play dates include April 29, 30, and May 1. For more information, send queries to [email protected] go to MauiOnstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Tepora, Valdriz at the Attic

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 2, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Onstage camp, workshop

Applications are being accepted to participate in Maui Onstage’s youth camp and separate workshops. The Camp Onstage, available to children ages 6 to 12, takes place at the IMUA Discovery Garden from June 13 through July 1. Maui Onstage is also offering a Teen Summer Ensemble Workshop, ages 13 to 18, at its studio at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. For more information, go to mauionstage.com/camp-onstage or mauionstage.com/teen-summer-ensemble-workshop or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, April 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Gilliom, Esquire at Nalu’s

Guitarists and singers Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain at Nalu’s Thursday, April 28, 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band, and Esquire is the lead ukulele player for the group Kanekoa and has played with the Allman’s Brothers Band. Both are Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Pfluke at Nalu’s

Anthony Pfluke

Singer/song Anthony Pfluke, sometimes with guest performers, entertains at Nalu’s Friday, April 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with Grammy slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 29, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Grammy winner Rock Hendricks and internationally-acclaimed bassist/vocalist Katie Thirioux perform Saturday in Kihei.

Jazz concert, Friday

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Rock Hendricks will be performing with keyboardist George Tavey and guitarist/vocalist Mitch Kepa Saturday, April 30, as part of the Maui Music series observing International Jazz Month. A pre-show starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Altitude at 650 Lipoa Parkway. Internationally-acclaimed bassist and vocalist Katie Thiroux and band members Justin Kauflin and Matt Witek will also be performing straight-ahead jazz. The concert supported by a number of groups including the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau. Concert tickets may be purchased at www.jazzmaui.org or by emailing [email protected] or calling Bryant, 808-283-3576.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jazz trio at Diamonds

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Pfluke, Sunday

Anthony Pfluke whose album “We Will Rise” was reviewed well performs at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center Sunday, May 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, May 1, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Ron Kuala’au

Kuala’au at Nalus

Hawaiian entertainer Ron Kuala’au performs at Nalu’s Monday, May 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. He’s performed with Brother Noland and Amy Hanai’alii and was a member of the duo Hapa. For more information, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Nicole, Tuesday at Tiki

Singer Natalie Nicole and her band perform at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, May 3, 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz appears at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Reggae rocker Marty Dread does a free performance at the South Maui Gardens Wednesday.

Marty Dread, Wednesday

Reggae rocker Marty Dread performs at the South Maui Gardens Wednesday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Marty at [email protected]

Jamie Gallo

Gallo at Tiki

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

LAHAINA

Pohai, Shakers at Fleetwood’s

Kumu Keli’i performs a sunset ceremony at Fleetwood’s rooftop Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. He’s followed by entertainment from the Pohai Duo Trio from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The House Shakers perform on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursdays

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui Thursday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. He also plays at Kimo’s Tuesdays, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has played in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Lei making at Cannery

A free ei-making workshop takes place at the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, April 28, 2:30 p.m. An instructor guides participants step by step to make a maile lei out of ti leaf during the free weekly cultural crafts-making. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, April 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Awai, Thursday

Damien Awai entertains Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Koholā Brewery. Awai plays “organic island music,” including his latest song “Pineapple Wine.” For more information, go to damienawai.com, koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Down The Hatch, dancing

Dancing takes place late night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 28, 29, 30 from 10 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Down The Hatch. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

West at Fleetwood’s, Friday & Saturday

Paul West performs during happy hour at Fleetwood’s rooftop stage Friday, April 29, at 3:30 p.m. He’ll also be performing Saturday. April 30, at 7:30 p.m. In a classic acoustic style, West performs a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Newhouse at Kohola

Will Newhouse plays jazzy tunes at Kohola Brewery Friday, April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Newhouse at Koholā

Will Newhouse performs a variety of songs with a hip-hop, blues, reggae influence at Koholā Brewery Friday, April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Check out a song called “Medley Town.” For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Lahaina Arts Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Craft fair, Sunday

*Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula, Sunday & Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 1, from 1 to 2 p.m. and . Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, May 2, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform at Frida’s Tuesday.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, May 3, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and, and Esquire is the lead ukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, May 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free hula lesson

A free hula lesson takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, May 3, from 2:30 pm. to 3:30 p.m. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Bracelet making

A workshop in bracelet-making from lauhala fronds takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, May 4, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, May 4, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

*Student arts exhibit continues

A public arts exhibit of student works continues at Studio Gallery LELE at the Keawe Business Center at room 303 through April 30 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. West Maui student works from elementary through high school are on exhibit. Four high school students have been awarded $500 scholarships, presented by the Lahaina Arts Guild and partially funded by the Maui United Way. Call before going to the gallery to make sure someone is in attendance, 808-205-1389.

HONOKŌWAI

Violinist Andrea Walls is joined by Josh Emmanuel Friday at Java Jazz.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz Friday

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music, with guitarist Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, April 29, and with other friends on Monday, May 2, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

MĀʻALAEA

Kahn at da Playground Friday

Los Angeles DJ producer Valentino Kahn who has helped to produce hip-hop tracks for Grammy-award winning artists performs at da Playground Maui Friday, April 29, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Maui blues artist Adrian Trevino combines talents with seasoned musicians .

AKSHIN, Saturday

The band AKSHIN with Adrian Trevino, Jeff Hornbeck, Martin Fera, and Jerry Byers perform at da Playground Maui on Saturday, April 30. Born on Maui, Trevino spent the last 10 years in San Francisco Bay Area playing with seasoned musicians in the blues scene. He’s played lead guitar for Dylan Chambers and the Midnight Transit. Hornbeck has played with Eddy Money, and Byers with the late Wilie K. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

PĀʻIA

Johnstone solo, Thursday

Mark Johnstone plays jazz piano at Vana in the Paia Inn Thursday, April 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jazz trio, Sunday

The Mark Johnstone Trio performs at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is joined by a couple of Maui’s top jazz musicians. No cover charge.

MAKAWAO

A juried exhibit of photographs continues through May 13 at the Hui Noeaʻu Visual Arts Center. It’s a juried art show featuring Hawaiʻi photographers. The gallery as well as gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hui also offers art classes. For more information about the art show, “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words,” go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

WAILEA

Frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled Thursday, April 28, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea. The Hawaiians used their weaving skills to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, April 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning.For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Sunset dancing, Mulligans

Island Soul regularly entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, May 1, with dancing from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features singer Shea Derrick with a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Polynesian show at The Shops

A complimentary Polynesian show takes place at the performance area on the lower level valley level of The Shops at Wailea on Tuesday, May 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call ahead of going, 808-891-6770.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]