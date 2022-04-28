Maui Waena Intermediate wins top honors at ʻŌlelo Youth Exchange video competition
Waiākea High School and Maui Waena Intermediate bested some 50 other schools and won the top prizes at the 19th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition Awards Gala last week.
Waiākea won the Expert category with the video “Alexis Ann” and Maui Waena nabbed Junior Expert with “Help, Teachers Wanted.”
Category winners came from every county in Hawai‘i.
‘Ōlelo Community Media’s Youth Xchange is Hawai‘i’s oldest and largest contest of its type.
As the Expert and Junior Expert winners, Waiākea and Maui Waena each took home equipment and accessory prize packs valued at over $700 that included a SmallRig professional smartphone video rig kit including LED light, microphone and desk tripod; DJI OM5 gimbal smartphone stabilizer; Movo Photo two-person wireless lavalier microphone system; Anker – PowerCore III Elite portable charger and an anamorphic movie lens.
The other 36 category winners took home prize packs worth more than $500 that included the same smartphone video rig, gimbal and wireless lavalier microphone system.
The winning Youth Xchange student videos were selected based on subject impact and technical production. The judging panels included local news media, filmmaking professionals and, in the case of sponsored categories, subject experts.
This year, Youth Xchange videos competed in 14 categories. The five broad categories were mini-documentary, public service announcement, short, Expert and Junior Expert.
2021-2022 Youth Xchange
Statewide Student Video Competition Winners
A more resilient and sustainable Hawaiʻi:
Elementary: Turn Hawai‘i Green – Pōmaika‘i Elementary
Middle: Hawaiian Electric PSA – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
High School: Sustainability One Step at A Time – President William McKinley High
Active living and healthy places:
Elementary: Active Living Is Inspiring! – Ma‘ema‘e Elementary
Middle: A New Breath of Air – Āliamanu Middle
High School: Oh, the Healthy Places You’ll Go – Moanalua High
Creating Peace
Elementary: Unity Day – Kīpapa Elementary
Middle: How to Keep Peace Between Friends – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
High School: The Move to Peace – Kamehameha Schools Maui
Elections & voting:
Elementary: Our Community Relies On You – Pōmaika‘i Elementary
Middle: Voting by Mail – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
High School: Go Vote – Moanalua High
Forest inspired:
Elementary: ROD and the ‘Ōhi‘a Tree – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: Ka Nahele O Ka Mokupuni: The Island’s Forest – Kaimukī Middle
High School: Ola Kākou I ka ‘Āina – Kamehameha Schools Maui
Mini documentary:
Elementary: Mental Health Issues – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: The Struggle – Kamehameha Schools Maui
High School: Ocean Safety – Henry Perrine Baldwin High
Prepare now: Donʻt forget tutu… and popoki too!
Elementary: Ready for Disasters – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: Prepare for the Worst – Moanalua Middle
High School: A Special Place in Your Heart, Means a Special Plan to Protect – Waiākea High
Prevent bullying together with aloha:
Elementary: Bullying EL Students – Maʻemaʻe Elementary
Middle: Unique – Highlands Intermediate
High School: Erase the Hate – Mililani High
Public Service Announcement:
Elementary: Why Get Your Covid Vaccine? – Alva A. Scott Elementary
Middle: Why Do I Wear My Mask? – St. John Vianney School
High School: Our Oceans are in Danger – Hawaiʻi Technology Academy PCS
Short:
Elementary: Cyberbullying, Tell Someone Now – Alvah A. Scott Elementary
Middle: Save Our People: Ban Guns – Āliamanu Middle
High School: Dear Mallory – Mid-Pacific Institute
Storm Water Hero:
Elementary: Down the Drain – Mayor Joseph J. Fern Elementary
Middle: The Future Counts on Us – Moanalua Middle
High School: How To Be a Storm Water Hero – Moanalua High
Traffic safety:
Elementary: Just Say “NO to Drinking and Driving” – Kīpapa Elementary
Middle: Your Life Matters, Wear a Seatbelt – Moanalua Middle
High School: Mind Your Spacing – Hawai‘i Technology Academy PCS
Junior expert:
Help, Teachers Wanted – Maui Waena Intermediate
Expert:
Alexis Ann – Waiākea High