PC: Maui Waena Intermediate.

Waiākea High School and Maui Waena Intermediate bested some 50 other schools and won the top prizes at the 19th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition Awards Gala last week.

Waiākea won the Expert category with the video “Alexis Ann” and Maui Waena nabbed Junior Expert with “Help, Teachers Wanted.”

Category winners came from every county in Hawai‘i.

‘Ōlelo Community Media’s Youth Xchange is Hawai‘i’s oldest and largest contest of its type.

As the Expert and Junior Expert winners, Waiākea and Maui Waena each took home equipment and accessory prize packs valued at over $700 that included a SmallRig professional smartphone video rig kit including LED light, microphone and desk tripod; DJI OM5 gimbal smartphone stabilizer; Movo Photo two-person wireless lavalier microphone system; Anker – PowerCore III Elite portable charger and an anamorphic movie lens.

The other 36 category winners took home prize packs worth more than $500 that included the same smartphone video rig, gimbal and wireless lavalier microphone system.

The winning Youth Xchange student videos were selected based on subject impact and technical production. The judging panels included local news media, filmmaking professionals and, in the case of sponsored categories, subject experts.

This year, Youth Xchange videos competed in 14 categories. The five broad categories were mini-documentary, public service announcement, short, Expert and Junior Expert.

‘Ōlelo Community Media’s

2021-2022 Youth Xchange

Statewide Student Video Competition Winners

A more resilient and sustainable Hawaiʻi:

Elementary: Turn Hawai‘i Green – Pōmaika‘i Elementary

Middle: Hawaiian Electric PSA – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

High School: Sustainability One Step at A Time – President William McKinley High

Active living and healthy places:

Elementary: Active Living Is Inspiring! – Ma‘ema‘e Elementary

Middle: A New Breath of Air – Āliamanu Middle

High School: Oh, the Healthy Places You’ll Go – Moanalua High

Creating Peace

Elementary: Unity Day – Kīpapa Elementary

Middle: How to Keep Peace Between Friends – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

High School: The Move to Peace – Kamehameha Schools Maui

Elections & voting:

Elementary: Our Community Relies On You – Pōmaika‘i Elementary

Middle: Voting by Mail – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

High School: Go Vote – Moanalua High

Forest inspired:

Elementary: ROD and the ‘Ōhi‘a Tree – Pearl City Highlands Elementary

Middle: Ka Nahele O Ka Mokupuni: The Island’s Forest – Kaimukī Middle

High School: Ola Kākou I ka ‘Āina – Kamehameha Schools Maui

Mini documentary:

Elementary: Mental Health Issues – Pearl City Highlands Elementary

Middle: The Struggle – Kamehameha Schools Maui

High School: Ocean Safety – Henry Perrine Baldwin High

Prepare now: Donʻt forget tutu… and popoki too!

Elementary: Ready for Disasters – Pearl City Highlands Elementary

Middle: Prepare for the Worst – Moanalua Middle

High School: A Special Place in Your Heart, Means a Special Plan to Protect – Waiākea High

Prevent bullying together with aloha:

Elementary: Bullying EL Students – Maʻemaʻe Elementary

Middle: Unique – Highlands Intermediate

High School: Erase the Hate – Mililani High

Public Service Announcement:

Elementary: Why Get Your Covid Vaccine? – Alva A. Scott Elementary

Middle: Why Do I Wear My Mask? – St. John Vianney School

High School: Our Oceans are in Danger – Hawaiʻi Technology Academy PCS

Short:

Elementary: Cyberbullying, Tell Someone Now – Alvah A. Scott Elementary

Middle: Save Our People: Ban Guns – Āliamanu Middle

High School: Dear Mallory – Mid-Pacific Institute

Storm Water Hero:

Elementary: Down the Drain – Mayor Joseph J. Fern Elementary

Middle: The Future Counts on Us – Moanalua Middle

High School: How To Be a Storm Water Hero – Moanalua High

Traffic safety:

Elementary: Just Say “NO to Drinking and Driving” – Kīpapa Elementary

Middle: Your Life Matters, Wear a Seatbelt – Moanalua Middle

High School: Mind Your Spacing – Hawai‘i Technology Academy PCS

Junior expert:

Help, Teachers Wanted – Maui Waena Intermediate

Expert:

Alexis Ann – Waiākea High