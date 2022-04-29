Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:33 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:16 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:37 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:54 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small northwest swell arriving early Saturday will likely cause a modest increase in surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands this weekend. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell arriving late Sunday is expected to gradually build, and may cause surf to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday into Wednesday. Small south and southwest swells will keep small background surf along south facing shores through Saturday. A new, long-period south-southwest swell arriving Sunday is expected to cause surf to increase well above the summertime average along south facing shores for an extended period early next week. Expect the choppy surf along east facing shores to increase to above average heights from this weekend through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.