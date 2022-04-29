Maui News

Mayor signs public-private partnership with Waikapū Properties for 213 workforce units

April 29, 2022, 5:22 AM HST
Mayor Michael Victorino congratulates Mike Atherton of Waikapū Properties, developer of the Waikapū Country Town project, after signing a public-private partnership agreement Thursday morning to build residential housing in Waikapū. PC: County of Maui / Brian Perry photo

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino and Mike Atherton of Waikapū Properties, LLC, developer of Waikapū Country Town signed a Public-Partnership Agreement on Thursday that is intended to expedite construction of needed housing for Maui residents, Mayor Victorino announced.

Under the agreement, Maui County now has the responsibility of satisfying Waikapū Properties’ required contribution toward the new Central Maui wastewater treatment plant and extension of Waiʻale Road.

In exchange, Waikapū Properties will build 213 additional residential workforce units, raising the project’s total affordable unit count to 500.

“I want to thank Chair Alice Lee and members of the Maui County Council for supporting this milestone agreement,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release announcement. “Working families power our economy and deserve homes they can afford to rent or buy. This innovative partnership represents the kind of creative solutions needed to expedite more residential home construction.”

When complete, Waikapū Country Town will offer more than 1,500 new, single-family, multifamily and rural units, as well as 146 ʻohana units. Other features include a 910-acre agricultural preserve, 82 acres of parks and open space, a 12-acre elementary school, sidewalks, paths and trails and a residential town center with shops and support services.

