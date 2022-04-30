PC: Waicoco

A handcrafted bar menu, chef dinners and to-go lunch offerings, complement a new menu by Waicoco’s chef duo Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou.

The new menu brings a more intimate and chef-driven aspect to the restaurant with seasonal, private chef dinners. In combination with the restaurant’s new bar program, elevated to-go options and refreshed menu and fan favorites, guests can enjoy a culinary journey while taking in the beauty of the Kā‘anapali coast.

PC: Waicoco

Kajioka and Lahlou have worked to create a menu that captures the beauty and culture of Maui through supporting local farms and featuring familiar dishes with a unique twist. The restaurant serves daily breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PC: Waicoco

Waicoco is offering a prix fixe breakfast menu where guests can choose one starter, one main and one sweet bite. The offerings are split between the Maui menu which includes local favorites, and the Mainland menu filled with classic American-style breakfast dishes.

For a savory island-style breakfast, the Maui Soft Scrambled Eggs come with Portuguese sausage, furikake white rice, wheat toast and local greens. A nod to Chef Lahlou’s background is the Kiawe Smoked Shakshuka. This North African dish—popular throughout the Middle East—is served with a poached egg, Kula tomato, goat cheese and grilled sourdough toast.

On the Mainland side of the menu, the Short Rib Hash is a crowd favorite served with a sunny side egg, crispy potatoes, sundried tomatoes, peppers, chimichurri and grilled sourdough. Sweet tooths may opt for the decadent Bananas Foster Pancakes with dark rum caramel, ripe bananas and toasted macadamia nuts.

Lastly, a choice for those who would like to keep it light are some standout starters, including the Avocado & Kula Tomato Sourdough Toast served with watermelon radishes, macadamia nuts and basil; or the Breakfast Yogurt which is topped with granola, toasted coconut, seasonal fruit and honey.

PC: Waicoco

At dinner time, the menu expands with fresh seafood offerings and entrées. Some favorites from the dinner menu include the Prawn Poke – a fresh house made poke with nioi pepa sauce, avocado, bubu arare, watermelon radish, cilantro and sesame.

From the land, a fan favorite is the Firecracker Glazed Short Rib, served with toasted peanuts, Moloka‘i sweet potato mash, cilantro and an oyster sauce glazed eggplant. Diners have the option to enjoy their meals individually or ‘ohana style (shared family-style).

The shared options include a Seared 20 oz Ribeye, Seared Half Hamachi, Smoked Volcano Spiced Chicken or the Auntie’s Vegan Hawaiian Coconut Curry. Each ‘ohana style meal serves two to four people and has the option to add on three sides and Hawaiian Rolls for an additional $32.

PC: Waicoco

Chef Dinners

Through chef dinners, Waicoco strives to create an intimate experience where curious diners will have the opportunity to take a deeper dive into the relationships between food, farms and the islands. Each chef dinner features a three-course prix fixe menu and will be available by reservation only.

The starter includes hot Hawaiian Rolls and a show-stopping Poke Tower with fresh ahi and salmon poke selections as well as shrimp. The first course offers a choice of a Kula Greens Salad with either Avo Ranch or Miso Sesame dressing. The second course includes two choices from a variety of options like Garlic Prawn Sun Noodles, Steamed Local Island Fish, Seared Flank Steak, Winter Squash Fricasee or Firecracker Short Rib. The dessert course finishes the dinner off with a choice of Lilikoi Cheesecake or Miso Crème Brulee.

Drink Menu

Waicoco has added a drink menu featuring craft cocktails and a curated wine and beer list. Cocktails infused with island flavors include the Malihini-Tini with vodka, lychee, lillet and citrus; the Hale Mega Mai Tai mixed with a trio of rums, almond, orange and lime; or the Pahoehoe, a daring mix of spicy Hawaiian chili water, tequila, lime and orange. Waicoco also offers a diverse selection of wines, from sparkling wines including Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve and Champagne Collet, to reds like Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon, Vietti “Perbacco” Nebbiolo, and many more.

Waicoco-to-go

For the diner on the go, Waicoco has created breakfast and lunch options. The menu has options from hearty breakfast options like the Portuguese Sausage and Egg Burrito to light and fresh lunch options like the Baby Gem Miso Caesar Salad with ube croutons, corn relish, shredded parmesan, chopped pickled red onion and miso Caesar dressing. Burgers and sandwiches round out the lunch options. Papa Kurt’s Burger is topped with the restaurant’s signature special sauce, and the Maui Burger is loaded with bacon, avocado mash, cheddar cheese, onions and spicy mayo on a buttered brioche bun.

Passed Canapes

For an upscale event with local flair, Waicoco is offering a variety of passed canapes. Guests have three choice or five choice options and can choose from chef-crafted bites like Avo Toast, Fried Lumpia, Hawaiian Pork Roll, Oysters, Caviar Toast and more. Sweet canapes include Lilikoi Blondie, Miso Caramel Tart, Pate de Fruit and others.