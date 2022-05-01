Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:16 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:23 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:38 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:15 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:39 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small northwest swell will continue today. A larger and longer period northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday. The swell will then get a reinforcement late Tuesday into Wednesday with surf heights possibly reaching low end advisory levels. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. Small, mainly background south swells are expected today. A slightly larger and long period south swell is then expected to arrive tonight and Monday, then linger on into Tuesday. An even larger south swell is then expected to arrive by Wednesday with surf heights possibly reaching reaching advisory levels during its peak late Wednesday and Thursday. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.