Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 01, 2022

May 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:16 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:38 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:15 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:39 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small northwest swell will continue today. A larger and longer period northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday. The swell will then get a reinforcement late Tuesday into Wednesday with surf heights possibly reaching low end advisory levels. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. Small, mainly background south swells are expected today. A slightly larger and long period south swell is then expected to arrive tonight and Monday, then linger on into Tuesday. An even larger south swell is then expected to arrive by Wednesday with surf heights possibly reaching reaching advisory levels during its peak late Wednesday and Thursday. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
