Landslides, road damage leaves portions of Piʻilani Hwy in East Maui impassable

May 2, 2022, 10:18 AM HST
Roadway damage is shown today at the Lelekea culvert crossing. PC: County of Maui

Heavy rainfall in East Maui over night triggered landslides and roadway damage that have closed multiple sections of Piʻilani Highway between mile markers 19 in Kahikinui and mile marker 39 in Kīpahulu.

Department of Public Works crews are responding to the affected areas for repairs, but the affected roadways will remain closed until further notice, according to a County of Maui update.

Other road closures may be necessary and extend roadway closures as the department receives reports of several significant and additional damage and washouts along the highway.

Piʻilani Highway mile marker 19 is just past the Auwahi Wind turbines in the vicinity of ʻUlupalakua; and mile marker 39 is at the Lelekea culvert crossing in Kīpahulu.

Road closure signs have been posted in Hāna town, and at the Lelekea culvert crossing. Signs also have been set up in ʻUlupalakua town and at the Auwahi Wind turbine turnout.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected road closure areas.

The Department of Public Works appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while roadway repairs are ongoing.

