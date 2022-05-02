Satellite imagery – Sandwich RGB – 2 May 2022 – 23:31 UTC. PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 4:11 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022

A Flood Advisory is now in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Maui.

The National Weather Service says radar at 4:07 p.m. showed heavy rain continuing over the slopes of Haleakalā with the highest rain rates of 1-2 inches per hour near Hāna in East Maui.

Additional rainfall is expected over East Maui through the next several hours, according to the NWS advisory.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kīhei, Kula, Kēōkea, Pukalani, Makawao, Keʻanae, Hāliʻimaile, Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Huelo, Nāhiku, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Mākena, Puʻunēnē, Hāna and Haleakalā National Park.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone

to flooding.

