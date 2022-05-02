Maui News

UPDATE: Maui Flood Advisory extended to 7:30 p.m.

May 2, 2022, 1:40 PM HST
* Updated May 2, 4:18 PM
Satellite imagery – Sandwich RGB – 2 May 2022 – 23:31 UTC. PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 4:11 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022

A Flood Advisory is now in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Maui.

The National Weather Service says radar at 4:07 p.m. showed heavy rain continuing over the slopes of Haleakalā with the highest rain rates of 1-2 inches per hour near Hāna in East Maui.

Additional rainfall is expected over East Maui through the next several hours, according to the NWS advisory.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kīhei, Kula, Kēōkea, Pukalani, Makawao, Keʻanae, Hāliʻimaile, Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Huelo, Nāhiku, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Mākena, Puʻunēnē, Hāna and Haleakalā National Park.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone
to flooding.

Issued at 1:32 p.m. HST Monday, May 2, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022.

At around 1:30 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over the slopes of Haleakalā with the highest rain rates falling at 1-2 inches per hour over Makawao.

The NWS says additional rainfall is expected over the East Maui area over the next several hours.

According to the advisory, areas that will experience flooding include: Kīhei, Kula, Kēōkea, Pukalani, Makawao, Keʻanae, Hāliʻimaile, Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Huelo, Nāhiku, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Mākena, Puʻunēnē, Hāna, and Haleakalā National Park.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:30 p.m. if flooding persists.

