Road closure: Hāna area of Piʻilani Highway due to flooding, landslide
Maui police have closed the Piʻilani Highway in the Hāna area of East Maui due to flooding and landslides. The Piʻilani Highway (Hwy 31) is closed at Mile 19 and Mile 36. Motorists should use alternate routes. The closure went into effect at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022.
