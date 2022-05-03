Maui News

Kaiser expands its Hawaiʻi virtual, in-person services

May 3, 2022, 4:00 PM HST
* Updated May 3, 2:31 PM
PC: Kaiser Permanente

Virtual care services and in-person urgent care options have been expanded at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, according to an announcement today. 

Urgent care, pharmacy, lab and radiology hours have been extended at West Oahu Medical Office and at Honolulu Medical Office, the news release said.  

Both medical offices are now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and most holidays. Maui Lani Medical Office Urgent Care Department in Wailuku maintains the same hours of operation.  

Also, Kaiser Permanente is offering 24/7 virtual care via phone or video for its members. The feature is best for non-emergency illness or injuries requiring prompt medical attention, including sprains, backaches, flu symptoms, sore throats, earaches and other situations.  

No appointments are required, and members may use either a mobile device or computer for a video visit. 

“Members now have more ways to access our award-winning care, whenever and wherever they need it,” John Yang, president and medical director for Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, said in the news release. “We’re dedicated to providing convenient and coordinated care to our members, all while offering the highest quality and safest practices.  

“Whether they call, click, tap, or visit us in person, our members have a seamless and personalized experience, because their entire care team is connected through our integrated system,” he added. 

Members with health concerns that require an in-person visit will be directed to in-person options such as urgent care, same-day care, or their personal physician, depending on the issue. 

