Maui Surf Forecast for May 03, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|8-12
|10-14
|12-16
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-period northwest swell will continue to fill in across exposed north and west waters today, then get a reinforcement late tonight into Wednesday. With the reinforcement arrival, surf heights could reach low-end advisory levels, then lower gradually through the remainder of the week.
The current long- period south swell is expected to hold today. An even larger south swell will fill in later today, peak Thursday then slowly lower through rest of the week. A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday 6 PM HST for all south facing shores as these south swells maintain elevated surf.
Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce above normal, short-period surf along east facing shores through this next week. Surf heights are expected lower during the second half of the week as the trade winds weaken some.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com