Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 8-12 10-14 12-16 West Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 South Facing 7-10 8-12 8-12 8-12 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:03 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:32 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:09 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:41 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:29 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:13 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period northwest swell will continue to fill in across exposed north and west waters today, then get a reinforcement late tonight into Wednesday. With the reinforcement arrival, surf heights could reach low-end advisory levels, then lower gradually through the remainder of the week.

The current long- period south swell is expected to hold today. An even larger south swell will fill in later today, peak Thursday then slowly lower through rest of the week. A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday 6 PM HST for all south facing shores as these south swells maintain elevated surf.

Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce above normal, short-period surf along east facing shores through this next week. Surf heights are expected lower during the second half of the week as the trade winds weaken some.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.