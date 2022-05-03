Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 03, 2022

May 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
8-12
10-14
12-16 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
8-12 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:03 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:09 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:41 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:29 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period northwest swell will continue to fill in across exposed north and west waters today, then get a reinforcement late tonight into Wednesday. With the reinforcement arrival, surf heights could reach low-end advisory levels, then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. 


The current long- period south swell is expected to hold today. An even larger south swell will fill in later today, peak Thursday then slowly lower through rest of the week. A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday 6 PM HST for all south facing shores as these south swells maintain elevated surf. 


Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce above normal, short-period surf along east facing shores through this next week. Surf heights are expected lower during the second half of the week as the trade winds weaken some. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Landslides Road Damage Leaves Portions Of Piʻilani Hwy In East Maui Impassable  2Road Closure Hana Area Of Piʻilani Highway Due To Flooding Landslide  3Moon Jelly Found Off Maui Is Big But Common And Non Threatening  4Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 1 2022  5Maui Baker Wins Big On Food Network Canadas Great Chocolate Showdown  6Maui Flood Advisory In Effect Until 430 P M