PC: ©nikkimeel/123RF.COM

Take home a free comic book and bookmark during “Free Comic Book Day” this Saturday at Kīhei, Lahaina and Makawao public libraries, along with other libraries throughout the state.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi, the event will give away a free comic book and bookmark of choice to each person with a valid Hawaiʻi State Public Library System card.

Choose from titles including “The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra,” “Avengers/X-Men #1,” “Pokemon Journeys/Pokemon Adventures,” “Spider-man Venom #1,” “Stranger Things, Resident Alien” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Selection may vary per location.

Also, take photos with intergalactic heroes and villains. Costumed characters from the Pacific Outpost of the 501st Imperial Legion, Rebel Legion Hawaiʻi, and Costumers Guild of Hawaiʻi will be appearing at selected libraries.

Participating state public libraries include the following:

Maui: Kīhei, Lahaina and Makawao

Oʻahu: ʻAiea, Aina Haina, Hawaiʻi Kai, Hawaiʻi State Library, Kailua, Kalihi-Palama, Kapolei, Liliha, Mānoa, Mililani, Nānākuli, Salt Lake-Moanalua, Wahiawa, Waimanalo, and Waipahu

Hawaiʻi Island: Hilo and Kailua-Kona

Kauaʻi: Hanapēpē and Princeville

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on “Free Comic Book Day,” visit to the state library page here.