Maui News

Free comic books at Kīhei, Lahaina, Makawao public libraries Saturday

May 4, 2022, 7:00 AM HST
* Updated May 4, 7:44 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: ©nikkimeel/123RF.COM

Take home a free comic book and bookmark during “Free Comic Book Day” this Saturday at Kīhei, Lahaina and Makawao public libraries, along with other libraries throughout the state. 

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi, the event will give away a free comic book and bookmark of choice to each person with a valid Hawaiʻi State Public Library System card.  

Choose from titles including “The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra,” “Avengers/X-Men #1,” “Pokemon Journeys/Pokemon Adventures,” “Spider-man Venom #1,” “Stranger Things, Resident Alien” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Selection may vary per location. 

Also, take photos with intergalactic heroes and villains. Costumed characters from the Pacific Outpost of the 501st Imperial Legion, Rebel Legion Hawaiʻi, and Costumers Guild of Hawaiʻi will be appearing at selected libraries. 

Participating state public libraries include the following:  

  • Maui: Kīhei, Lahaina and Makawao 
  • Oʻahu: ʻAiea, Aina Haina, Hawaiʻi Kai, Hawaiʻi State Library, Kailua, Kalihi-Palama, Kapolei, Liliha, Mānoa, Mililani, Nānākuli, Salt Lake-Moanalua, Wahiawa, Waimanalo, and Waipahu  
  • Hawaiʻi Island: Hilo and Kailua-Kona 
  • Kauaʻi: Hanapēpē and Princeville 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on “Free Comic Book Day,” visit to the state library page here.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing Visitor Fails To Return From Jog In Kipahulu Maui 2Moon Jelly Found Off Maui Is Big But Common And Non Threatening 3Brown Water Advisory For Maui 3 4Master Plan Details 66 Dhhl Lots Community Buildings Gardens Amphitheater In Kula 5Maui Cookie Lady Wins Sbas Woman Owned Business Of The Year Award For The County 6Road Closure Hana Area Of Piʻilani Highway Due To Flooding Landslide