Visitor accused of biting officer following arrest for disorderly conduct at Kīhei bar

May 4, 2022, 11:35 AM HST
A Massachusetts woman is accused of biting a Maui police officer following her arrest for disorderly conduct and refusal to leave a bar in Kīhei on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a restaurant at 2511 South Kīhei Road at around 6:23 p.m. on May 4, 2022, for a disorderly conduct report.

Police say that upon arrival, restaurant personnel reported that a woman was belligerent, and refused to pay her tab or leave the establishment despite being asked several times.  

The 38-year-old woman, identified by police as Corey Campbell, agreed to pay her tab upon police arrival but police say she refused to leave despite multiple attempts by officers.  

The woman was transported to the Kīhei Police Station without incident, but while being placed in a patrol vehicle for transport to the Wailuku Receiving Desk, police say she bit an officer on the arm.

The incident resulted in a charge of first degree assault against a police officer. She was then transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident.

Bail was set at $7,000.  

