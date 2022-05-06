Maui Food and Dining

Von’s Chicken is opening a new location in Kīhei, Maui.

Von’s Chicken celebrates its grand opening this weekend at its new Kīhei location on Saturday, May 7. The restaurant, which features Korean style chicken, street corn dogs, and the tornado potato, already has a location in Kahului, Maui and six on Oʻahu.

“We think the crispy fried chicken wings are even better than bacon,” said owner Joyce Harris.

In addition, Von’s Chicken offers fresh hand-crafted salads, pasta salads, and a large selection of interesting sides like fried tofu.

The new take-out restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center on the Makai side at Unit #102, in the previous Taco Bell location on South Kīhei Road. Hours are seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The menu is available online. Reach Von’s Chicken by phone at 808-793-3333 or find them on Facebook and Instagram at @vonschickenmaui.

The other Maui location is on Laʻa Street next to the Maui Trampoline Park in Kahului.

