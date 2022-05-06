Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 6-9 6-9 4-6 4-6 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:24 AM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:13 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:00 AM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will hold near the advisory level today, then slowly ease over the weekend as the large south swell begins to move out. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades in place. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will fade today as a late-season northwest swell moves out. With the exception of the east facing shores, small surf is expected next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.