Maui Surf Forecast for May 06, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|6-9
|6-9
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will hold near the advisory level today, then slowly ease over the weekend as the large south swell begins to move out. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades in place. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will fade today as a late-season northwest swell moves out. With the exception of the east facing shores, small surf is expected next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com