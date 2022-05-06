Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 06, 2022

May 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
6-9
6-9
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:24 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:13 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:00 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will hold near the advisory level today, then slowly ease over the weekend as the large south swell begins to move out. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades in place. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will fade today as a late-season northwest swell moves out. With the exception of the east facing shores, small surf is expected next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Staycations No More Maui Hotel Room Rates Remain High So Residents Look Elsewhere  2Breaking Maui Fair Canceled For Third Year In A Row 98th Maui Fair To Resume In 2023  3Wailuku Man Succumbs To Injuries From Motorcycle Crash In Waikapu Last Week  4Visitor Accused Of Biting Officer Following Arrest For Disorderly Conduct At Kihei Bar  5Piʻilani Highway Still Impassable Between Kaupo And Kipahulu Mile 35 5 37  6For A List Of Upcoming Events Concerts Shows And Entertainment From May 5 11 Find Our Comprehensive Listing Here