Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the County of Maui, through the Office of the Mayor, in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity, will distribute $125 Foodland gift cards to mothers of children participating in MEO’s Headstart Program.

“We can all agree that a bouquet of flowers will lift our moms’ spirits on Mother’s Day, in appreciation of her kind and unselfish deeds every day,” said Mayor Victorino. “We hope these gift cards will add to their Sunday celebrations.”

MEO will distribute the Foodland gift cards to Headstart and Early Headstart enrolled families. These special cards may not be used to purchase tobacco or alcohol products.