Governor David Ige announced today the release of $247,385,979 for Capital Improvement Projects that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in April 2022.

“Building and renovating infrastructure remains one of the best ways to invest and ensure resiliency in our communities,” said Gov. David Ige. “Whether it’s for new single-family residential lots for Hawaiian Home Lands, financing improvements to the Kalāheo-Lānai-Ōmaʻo water system, funds for an orthopedic clinic and other service expansions at Hilo Medical Center, or improvements to schools statewide, all of these projects help build Hawaiʻi’s future.”

Specific Maui County projects in the April CIP release include: $200,000 for the Wailuku Public Library, $10,000 for the Makawao Public Library; and $1,150,000 for a Hawaiian Home Lands Lot development on Molokaʻi.

Makawao Public Library – Improvements, Renovation, and Expansion: To finance the design and construction for repairs, renovation, expansion, and related improvements at Makawao Public Library. $10,000,000 released. Est. completion: October 2025

Hawaiian Home Lands Lot Development, Molokaʻi: Release of funds for plans and design for site improvements to develop scattered lots in Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi. $1,150,000 released. Est. completion February 2023.

Additional projects around the state include the following: