Wailuku and Makawao libraries, and Hawaiian Home Development on Molokaʻi included in CIPs
Governor David Ige announced today the release of $247,385,979 for Capital Improvement Projects that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in April 2022.
“Building and renovating infrastructure remains one of the best ways to invest and ensure resiliency in our communities,” said Gov. David Ige. “Whether it’s for new single-family residential lots for Hawaiian Home Lands, financing improvements to the Kalāheo-Lānai-Ōmaʻo water system, funds for an orthopedic clinic and other service expansions at Hilo Medical Center, or improvements to schools statewide, all of these projects help build Hawaiʻi’s future.”
Specific Maui County projects in the April CIP release include: $200,000 for the Wailuku Public Library, $10,000 for the Makawao Public Library; and $1,150,000 for a Hawaiian Home Lands Lot development on Molokaʻi.
- Wailuku Public Library – Building Assessment and Master Plan, Maui: To finance the plans to assess the current condition of the Wailuku Public Library to reprogram the existing spaces within the library to improve efficiency and provide more flexibility. $200,000 released. Estimated completion: July 2023.
- Makawao Public Library – Improvements, Renovation, and Expansion: To finance the design and construction for repairs, renovation, expansion, and related improvements at Makawao Public Library. $10,000,000 released. Est. completion: October 2025
- Hawaiian Home Lands Lot Development, Molokaʻi: Release of funds for plans and design for site improvements to develop scattered lots in Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi. $1,150,000 released. Est. completion February 2023.
Additional projects around the state include the following:
- Agricultural Warehouses, Oʻahu: For warehouses at the Whitmore Agricultural Tech Park to create the new Whitmore Community Food Hub Complex. $28,000,000 released. Est. completion: June 2027
- ʻAha Hui E Kala, Kauaʻi: To delegate and release funds for construction for a welcome center. This project qualifies as a grant pursuant to Chapter 42F, HRS. $250,000 released. Est. completion: TBD
- Airport Animal Quarantine Holding Facility Improvements, Oʻahu (Act 40, SLH 2019, as amended by Act 6, SLH 2020, Item No. A-2); Airport Animal Quarantine Holding Facility Improvements, Oʻahu (Act 88, SLH 2021, Item No. A-1); Miscellaneous Health, Safety, Code, and Other Requirements, Statewide (Act 88, SLH 2021, Item No. A-11): Revert and reallot $145,000 from construction into design; allot $1,881,000 in additional construction funds; and transfer $19,000 to the Works of Art Special Fund to finance improvements to the Airport Animal Quarantine Holding Facility on Oʻahu. $1,900,000 released. Est. completion: April 2024
- ʻĀnuenue Fisheries Research Center, Oʻahu: Construction for installation of a photovoltaic system for Ānuenue Fisheries Research Center at Sand Island on Oʻahu. $350,000 released. Est. completion: June 2023
- Birkhimer Emergency Operation Center Security and Access Improvements, Oʻahu: To provide additional design funds to cover permit fees for Emergency Operation Center Security and Access Improvements, Oʻahu. $15,000 released. Est. completion May 2023
- Clean Water for Reefs Puakō, Hawaiʻi: To finance a comprehensive wastewater plan to implement a sewer system in Puakō, Hawaiʻi. $1,500,000 released. Est. completion TBD
- Department of Defense, Fort Ruger Bldg. 306A, Hurricane Hardening, Building and Other Improvements, Oʻahu: To revert, reallot and transfer previously allotted construction funds for the design costs of the project. $40,000 released. Est. completion October 2023
- Diamond Head State Monument, Oʻahu: Release of funds for construction for park improvements to alleviate visitor overcrowding at Diamond Head State Monument on Oʻahu. $1,000,000 released. Est. completion December 2026
- Freeway Destination Sign Upgrade/Replacement, Oʻahu: To finance planning, design, and construction for upgrades and/or replacements of freeway destination signs on Oʻahu. $5,600,000 released. Est. completion varies.
- Hālawa Animal Quarantine Station, Oʻahu: Revert and reallot $116,000 in general obligation bond funds from construction into design for tar removal and remediation at the Animal Quarantine Station in Hālawa, Oʻahu. $116,000 released. Est. completion December 2023.
- Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home, Oʻahu: This project will provide additional construction funds for a new 120- bed Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home nursing home and long-term care facility on Oʻahu. $1,226,812 released. Est. completion April 2023.
- Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor, Hawaiʻi: Release of funds for wastewater system improvements at Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi. $500,000 released. Est. completion: March 2023.
- Kalāheo-Lāwaʻi-ʻŌmaʻo Water System, Kauaʻi, Item No. K-24: To finance improvements to the Kalāheo-Lāwaʻi-ʻŌmaʻo Water System on Kauaʻi. $10,200,000 released. Est. completion: June 2024.
- Kauaʻi Economic Opportunity, Incorporated: For design, construction and equipment of a KEO food service facility in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi. $200,000 released. Est. completion: June 2023
- Kekāuluohi Backup Generator, Oʻahu: For a backup generator for the archival storage area chiller system. $70,000 released. Est. completion: May 2024
- Kekāuluohi Halon System Replacement, Oʻahu: For the design and construction/equipment installation to replace the Halon gas fire suppression system with non- ozone depleting gas for the Archives Division’s Kekāuluohi Building in Honolulu. $180,000 released. Est. completion: August 2024
- Kīlauea Water System, Kauaʻi, Item No. K-25: To finance improvements to the Kīlauea Water System on Kauaʻi. $2,600,000 released. Est. completion: TBD
- Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center Replacement, Oʻahu: For the predesign, design and construction for the redevelopment of the LMPSC building and site. $1,020,000 released. Est. completion: December 2026
- Lower Hāmākua Ditch Watershed Project, Hawaiʻi: To finance improvements to the Lower Hāmākua Ditch Irrigation System. $2,000,000 released. Est. completion: July 2024
- Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, Improvements and Renovations, Hawaiʻi: This request will provide design, construction, and equipment funds for a CT Simulation Unit for the Cancer Clinic at Hilo Medical Center, Hawaiʻi. $1,200,000 released. Est. completion: June 2023
- Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, Improvements and Renovations, Hawaiʻi: This request will provide construction funds to demolish the old nursing dormitory and expand parking options at the Hilo Medical Center, Hawaiʻi. $2,000,000 released. Est. completion: December 2023
- Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, Improvements and Renovations, Hawaiʻi: This request will provide construction funds for an orthopedic clinic with expanded cardiology clinic services at Hilo Medical Center, Hawaiʻi. $2,900,000 released. Est. completion: December 2022
- Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, Improvements and Renovations, Hawaiʻi: This request will provide design and construction funds to renovate and upgrade the electrical and mechanical infrastructure of the operating rooms at the Hilo Medical Center, Hawaiʻi. $564,000 released. Est. completion: December 2022
- Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, Improvements and Renovations, Kauaʻi: This project will provide additional construction funds to renovate the CT scan room to accommodate a new upgraded CT scan machine at Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital, Kauaʻi. $1,197,348 released. Est. completion: February 2023
- Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, Improvements and Renovations, Kauaʻi: This project will provide additional construction funds to renovate the CT scan room to accommodate the installation of a CT scanner at Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, Kauaʻi. $1,529,165 released. Est. completion: February 2023
- Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, Improvements and Renovations, Kauaʻi: This project will provide additional construction funds for emergency room department renovations and modernization at Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital, Kauaʻi. $605,487 released. Est. completion: December 2022
- Lump Sum Hawaiian Home Lands Lot Development, Statewide: Release of funds for construction of infrastructure for single-family residential lots for Kaʻuluokahaʻi, Increment II-C in Kapolei, Hawaiʻi. $22,757,167 released. Est. completion: January 2024.
- Lump Sum Health and Safety, Information and Communication Services Division, Statewide: For improvements to two ICSD radio site projects on Kauaʻi. $410,000 released. Est. completion: July 2023
- Lump Sum Health and Safety, Information and Communication Services Division, Statewide: For construction involving the disposal of existing and installation of new improved Uninterrupted Power Systems at various radio sites and facilities that support the State’s public safety communication system. Work also includes upgrades to the electrical systems as required. $395,000 released. Est. completion: December 2023
- Lump Sum R&M – Hawaiian Home Lands Existing Infrastructure, Statewide: Release of funds to mitigate hazardous slope conditions along Kapahu Street in the Kewalo and Papakōlea Subdivisions on Oʻahu. $6,243,000 released. Est. completion: October 2022
- Major Pavement Improvements, Statewide: To finance planning, additional design, and construction for major improvements statewide. $38,500,000 released. Est. completion: varies.
- Microgrid Feasibility Study, Statewide: To finance the planning of the microgrid feasibility study at statewide airports. $500,000 released. Est. completion: December 2025
- Nānākuli Public Library – Shade Structure and Site Improvements: To finance design and construction of a shade structure in the open area outside of the program room. $60,000 released. Est. completion: August 2024
- Pearl City High School, Renovate Medical Classroom, Oʻahu: To finance design and construction for medical classroom renovations at Pearl City High School. $1,600,000 released. Est. completion February 2025
- Renovation of Kennels at the Animal Quarantine Station, Oʻahu: To finance the renovation of kennels at the Animal Quarantine Station on Oʻahu. $200,000 released. Est. completion: February 2023
- Rockfall and Flood Mitigation, Statewide: Release of funds for design and construction for rockfall and flood mitigation at Ko Road on Kauaʻi and Ala Wai Canal on Oʻahu. $500,000 released. Est. completion: December 2024
- State Parks Hazard Mitigation Improvements, Statewide: Release of funds for design and construction for hazard mitigation at Waimea Canyon State Park and Diamond Head State Monument. $500,000 released. Est. completion: December 2025
- State Parks Infrastructure and Park Improvements, Lump Sum, Statewide: Design and construction for infrastructure and improvement projects for various State Parks. $4,500,000 released. Est. completion: December 2027
- The Friends of ʻIolani Palace, Oʻahu: To delegate and release funds for renovations and improvements for the palace complex. This project qualifies as a grant pursuant to Chapter 42F, HRS. $350,000 released. Est. completion: TBD
- Various Department of Health Projects, Statewide: $275,200 in previously allotted construction funds for six projects are being reallotted and transferred to the Works of Art special fund.
- Various Schools Lump Sum CIP – Deferred Maintenance Projects, Statewide: To finance the design and construction to improve and maintain facilities and infrastructure for various schools statewide. $87,778,000 released. Est. completion: varies.
- Waimea-Kekaha Water System, Kauaʻi, Item No. K-26: To finance improvements to the Waimea-Kekaha Water System on Kauaʻi. $1,200,000 released. Est. completion: June 2023
- Women’s Community Correctional Center, Hoʻokipa Makai Cottage Renovation, Furniture and Equipment, Oʻahu: To provide funds for the installation and purchase of equipment at the Hoʻokipa Makai Cottage. $529,000 released. Est. completion: June 2023.