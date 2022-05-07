Maui Surf Forecast for May 07, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will return to the summer average by the end of the weekend as the south swell moves out. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week with mainly small background northerly pulses moving through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com