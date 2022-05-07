Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 07, 2022

May 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:00 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 08:37 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:19 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will return to the summer average by the end of the weekend as the south swell moves out. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week with mainly small background northerly pulses moving through. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
