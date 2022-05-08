Waiakea defeats Baldwin in 2022 Wally Yonamine Foundation HHSAA Baseball Championships
May 8, 2022, 5:47 AM HST
* Updated May 8, 7:41 AM
Waiakea defeated Baldwin 3-2 in the 2022 Wally Yonamine Foundation HHSAA baseball championship game, at Iron Maehara Stadium in Wailuku, Maui, Saturday night.
The game began shortly after 6:15 p.m. and ran for about two hours with overcast conditions and 1,493 people in attendance.
Baldwin’s Wehiwa Aloy scored a run in the top of the fourth, and Laʻakea Ko scored a run in the seventh inning.
All three of Waiakea’s runs were made in the bottom of the fifth from Segovia-Tanonaka, Devin Garza, and Mason Hirata. This was Waiakea’s second state baseball championship in school history. The BIIF team also defeated Baldwin a decade ago in 2012 for the state title.
This was the first state baseball tournament since 2019, after COVID related concerns resulted in canceled tournaments in 2020 and 2021. Prior to that, Baldwin took home state titles in 2016 against Pearl City and in 2018 against Waiakea.
Three players from Baldwin High School were recognized as members of the Division I All-Tournament Team. This included Wehiwa Aloy and Makane Honokaupu from the infield, and Davin Lewis from the outfield.
In the quarterfinals, Baldwin defeated Hilo 6-3, and in the semifinals, Baldwin defeated Kailua 17-5. Meanwhile Maui High School finished in 7th, after falling to Iolani 6-3 in the consolation bracket.
In Division II, Damien defeated Waimea 10-5 at Francis Wong Stadium in Hilo.
2022 Wally Yonamine Foundation / HHSAA Division I & II Baseball All-Tournament Team
Division I
Catcher:
- Elijah Igawa, Waiakea
Infield:
- Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin
- Nuu Contrades, St. Louis
- Makane Honokaupu, Baldwin
- Kedren Kinzie, Waiakea
Outfield:
- Davin Lewis, Baldwin
- Devin Saltiban, Hilo
- Kyson Wada, Waiakea
Pitcher:
- Spencer Rego, Saint Louis
Utility:
- Dylan Honda, Waiakea
Most Outstanding Player:
- Justice Dorser, Waiakea
Division II
Catcher:
- Kade Erdman, Waimea
Infield:
- Jamieson Pabalan, Damien
- Isaiah Enriquez, Nānākuli
- Anson Lazaro, Waimea
- Tresten Shigematsu, Waimea
Outfield:
- Brandon Deth, Damien
- Keahi Ah Sui, Nānākuli
- Francis O’Conner, Damien
Pitcher:
- Sal Martino, KS-Hawaiʻi
- Peter Pappalardo, Damien
Utility:
- Luke Aona, Waiʻanae
Most Outstanding Player:
- Lawa Ah Yat, Damien