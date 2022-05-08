Waiakea defeated Baldwin 3-2 in the 2022 Wally Yonamine Foundation HHSAA baseball championship game, at Iron Maehara Stadium in Wailuku, Maui, Saturday night.

The game began shortly after 6:15 p.m. and ran for about two hours with overcast conditions and 1,493 people in attendance.

Baldwin’s Wehiwa Aloy scored a run in the top of the fourth, and Laʻakea Ko scored a run in the seventh inning.

All three of Waiakea’s runs were made in the bottom of the fifth from Segovia-Tanonaka, Devin Garza, and Mason Hirata. This was Waiakea’s second state baseball championship in school history. The BIIF team also defeated Baldwin a decade ago in 2012 for the state title.

This was the first state baseball tournament since 2019, after COVID related concerns resulted in canceled tournaments in 2020 and 2021. Prior to that, Baldwin took home state titles in 2016 against Pearl City and in 2018 against Waiakea.

Three players from Baldwin High School were recognized as members of the Division I All-Tournament Team. This included Wehiwa Aloy and Makane Honokaupu from the infield, and Davin Lewis from the outfield.

In the quarterfinals, Baldwin defeated Hilo 6-3, and in the semifinals, Baldwin defeated Kailua 17-5. Meanwhile Maui High School finished in 7th, after falling to Iolani 6-3 in the consolation bracket.

In Division II, Damien defeated Waimea 10-5 at Francis Wong Stadium in Hilo.

2022 Wally Yonamine Foundation / HHSAA Division I & II Baseball All-Tournament Team

Division I

Catcher:

Elijah Igawa, Waiakea

Infield:

Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin

Nuu Contrades, St. Louis

Makane Honokaupu, Baldwin

Kedren Kinzie, Waiakea

Outfield:

Davin Lewis, Baldwin

Devin Saltiban, Hilo

Kyson Wada, Waiakea

Pitcher:

Spencer Rego, Saint Louis

Utility:

Dylan Honda, Waiakea

Most Outstanding Player:

Justice Dorser, Waiakea

Division II

Catcher:

Kade Erdman, Waimea

Infield:

Jamieson Pabalan, Damien

Isaiah Enriquez, Nānākuli

Anson Lazaro, Waimea

Tresten Shigematsu, Waimea

Outfield:

Brandon Deth, Damien

Keahi Ah Sui, Nānākuli

Francis O’Conner, Damien

Pitcher:

Sal Martino, KS-Hawaiʻi

Peter Pappalardo, Damien

Utility:

Luke Aona, Waiʻanae

Most Outstanding Player: