Remove the speed bumps on Kahekili Highway near Waiheʻe Town

There are now SIX speed bumps on Kahekili Highway just before and after Waiheʻe Town in about a mile distance. One driver died in this area due to speed in the last year. No pedestrians have died in 40 years. I have a chronic bad back and these bumps are dangerous for my health.

Remove the bumps. — Troy Brown, Wailuku

Roundabout under construction on Piʻilani Highway is “disaster waiting to happen”

The new Kīhei turnabout is a disaster waiting to happen. Only an idiot could have possibly conceived such a monstrosity. Whatever metrics, studies, research or anything else used to justify a turnabout on a fast highway (and reducing the posted speed limit does nothing to deter fast moving traffic) is incredibly dumb. And — GASP — it further demonstrates pure lunacy by having students actually cross the highway instead of “walking over the highway.”

How this was passed so that construction could begin now is a complete head-scratcher! Based on history alone, this ill-conceived design is going to experience a ton of problems including pedestrians getting hit, accidents in and around the turnabout and congestion before/after school like Kīhei has never seen before.

Again, I repeat, the stupidity is astounding. — Rob Shapiro, Kīhei

Individualism shouldn’t be erased at Maui High School graduation

As Maui High School senior’s parents await answers to the graduation guidelines on the ban of leis, not allowing a class song, not allowing the students to sit together as a class, limiting guests to four in a venue, … I am most eagerly still waiting for an answer from Maui High School about the ban on honor cords?

Last year, the students were unable to identify themselves by gender by removing white cap and gowns and making all students wear blue. This year, a cord was physically taken back from my daughter due to them being banned so the students who didn’t take extra classes or put in extra hours of studying don’t feel less accomplished as those who put in blood, sweat and tears to earn them.

It’s come to my conclusion they are confusing unity with uniformity and are erasing their individualism. Please help me find a logical reason and answer. — Jo-Ann Iha, Kahului

New zoning laws and higher second home taxes will reduce vacation rentals on Maui

Concerning mainlanders buying Maui properties, who wouldn’t want to live on Maui? Changing zoning laws to not allow short term rentals (less than 91 days) and really limiting and managing illegal short term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO will reduce the financial incentive to buy investment properties and also release properties back into the full time rental market.

Adding more taxes to second homes reduces vacation rentals since the taxes are passed on to renters in higher room rates. — Ray Piantanida, Lahaina

Public should not pay for new sewage system for Māʻalaea Harbor condos

I do not believe public funds should be used to pay for a new sewage system [for Māʻalaea Harbor condos]. The owners should have been budgeting through the years for it just as they do for windows, roofs, pool repair etc.

Sewage systems have a life and wear out. Ten million is a lot of money, but divided by all the stakeholders it is less than $20,000 per unit. As well they should have been having inspections long before this and have known it was deteriorating and not let it get to this point. If anything, perhaps fines should be levied for the damage they are doing. — Dale Kasper, Kīhei

Beach parking fees for tourists at Big and Little beaches are a sham

Makena State Park has been charging a fee at both parking lots at Big and Little Beach to tourists, with locals being exempted. This fee started over a year ago at the beginning of COVID and the fee was $5 per vehicle. Today the fee has escalated to $10 per vehicle and $5 per person.

The problem is technically Makena State Park cannot charge a fee for parking at the lots. I can see them asking for a donation, but that’s not what they are doing. They have signs posted, a solar powered pay station, and a person that helps people operate the machine as well as enforcement of this illegal fee that’s being charged.

How are they getting away with this sham, and where does the money collected go? The mayor and county officials should look into this, and find out what agency or entity is behind this, and under what authority can they charge a fee for parking vehicles and an entry fee to nonresidents at Makena State Park. — Robert Bakmaz, Kīhei

Resident recommends car rental facilities sell visitor beach parking passes

I’d like to recommend that beach parking passes be sold at car rental facilities. A one week pass would be $35, 2 weeks $70, etc. They should be made of cardboard and color coded for the month. This would avoid metering costs and thievery. Also, employing someone to issue tickets to those without a pass.

Rental agencies could retain a few dollars and the reminder would go to the county. Obviously, they would have to be documented for accountability. — R. G. Van Moppes, Kīhei

Supports Mauiʻs efforts to reform the Jones Act

[Maui Councilmember] Mike Molina started a movement to reform the Jones Act. The Maui County Council followed suit unanimously. Maui County is the first of four counties [to do so]. The State of Hawaiʻi has not issued a statement on the Jones Act.

Hawaiʻi should no longer be forced to rely on foreign actors for energy in the current geopolitical climate and its citizens should not be excessively impacted when there is an ability to mitigate the harm.

Maui takes affirmative positive action, leadership in motion! — Clifton Hasegawa, Wailuku

Should not silence debate on medical treatments for COVID-19

Recent media coverage has focused on the state Regulated Industries Complaints Office in the Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs clearing complaints against Maui’s Dr. Lorrin Pang and Dr. Kirk Milhoan. While it is a relief that these two honorable doctors can put this phase of the many attacks against their good names behind them, this story is far from over.

I’m not surprised that Sen. Roz Baker has declined to comment. She and her cohorts, along with Gov. David Ige, Lieutenant Gov. Josh Green, Mayor Mike Victorino and State Health Director Libby Char themselves spread dangerous misinformation when they publicly denounced not only the life-saving early treatments being discussed, but even the very rights of these doctors to discuss them.

Continuing to refer to ivermectin merely as a horse dewormer is a blatant lie. Ivermectin is an FDA-approved human medication that has been used safely for years as a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent. Numerous studies have shown it to be an effective antiviral as well, and there are literally thousands of first-hand accounts of its effective use as an early treatment worldwide. As with any medical treatment, this effectiveness can certainly be debated by knowledgeable doctors and scientists. Silencing this debate, however, is criminal. — Tina Lia, Kīhei

Editors Note: The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.

Feral fowl problem at Kīhei complex gone thanks to Maui Humane Society

For years, our apartment complex in Kihei has been overrun with feral chickens and roosters. Complaints to various agencies have had no effect on the filth and noise of these intruders.

Now, thanks to the Maui Humane Society and a man named Alvin, it is peaceful and quiet once again. He is working with the Humane Society to place traps around our complex and catch these birds. His diligence and professional efforts are to be commended. His methods are working.

If you have a similar problem, contact Alvin at The Humane Society by calling them and asking for Nikki Russell the director of community outreach. She can contact him and your troubles will be over. It’s nice to know there are people who care about our well-being. They both should be applauded for their efforts. — Steve Harrison, Kīhei

TSA needs to operate more efficiently at Kahului Airport

Considering it’s an ongoing problem, I’m hoping TSA in the Kahului Airport can get it together enough to where there’s not 2,000 people standing in line going down the street where the drop offs go in and out.

They’re literally were so many people I felt like I was going to have a heart attack. I couldn’t even breathe I was surrounded by so many people. I understand that they get busy but they have got to have a better way of operating that it was out of control. Come on TSA. Get with it. — Helen Auweloa, Lahaina

