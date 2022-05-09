Three nonprofit groups on Maui offering youth arts and automotive programs, are the recipients of grant awards for fiscal year 2022, totaling $509,360.

“These grants bring Maui County closer to expanding good career opportunities in a more diversified economy,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “We will always need highly trained professionals to work in essential trades like automotive technology. Arts educators and artists work with a new generation of young visionaries to see the possibilities ahead. We appreciate the good work of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Hui Noʻeau and Maui Economic Development Board in these important areas.”

Maui Arts & Cultural Center. (03.13. 2020) Gaylord Paul Garcia for Maui Now.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center has received $424,360 for arts, education and innovation programs. The funding is to support the hiring of teaching and performing artists, virtual tech support and contractors to become educational resources through developmental workshops. The MACC will be able to provide high-quality programs with local artists and other homegrown talent.

Maui Economic Development Board was awarded a $60,000 grant to support Maui High School’s Automotive Technology Programs, including more green environmental transportation. The schools programs aim to help students connect classroom coursework to living-wage salaries in careers directly in the workforce here at home or by pursuing post-secondary educational opportunities.

Hui Noʻeau has received a $25,000 grant for its Youth and Family Visual Arts Education Outreach Programs. These programs provide youth with art classes, field trips, after-school activities, art events, exhibitions and other programs. The grant funding helps hire teachers and develop Maui Nui’s next generation of creative minds, business leaders and visionaries.