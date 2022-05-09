Noe Jan Gumboc, a Maui resident, receives his diploma from Chaminade University. PC: Bank of Hawaiʻi

Bank of Hawaiʻi’s College Assistance Program paid full tuition and fees for seven employees who graduated over the weekend from Chaminade University.

The students earned their degrees Saturday night during a ceremony at the Waikīkī Shell.

Now in its sixth year, this is the largest graduating class of the bank’s College Assistance Program with the following new alumni each receiving their bachelor’s degree:

Noe Jan Gumboc , a Maui resident, earned a degree in Business Administration

, a Maui resident, earned a degree in Business Administration Alexander Duggan , Psychology

, Psychology Jonathan Enos , graduated with honors with a degree in Management

, graduated with honors with a degree in Management David Lammay , Management. Lammay pushed to graduate before his milestone 50th birthday and did it with honors.

, Management. Lammay pushed to graduate before his milestone 50th birthday and did it with honors. Theresa Neal-Viela , Management. Neal-Viela is the first in her family to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

, Management. Neal-Viela is the first in her family to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. Parris Smith , Management. Smith juggled a full-time job, being a mom, and working toward her college education.

, Management. Smith juggled a full-time job, being a mom, and working toward her college education. Tony Syxomphou, Business Administration. Paid tuition through the CAP program motivated Syxomphou to return to college and graduate.

(L to R) New college graduates David Lammay, Jonathan Enos, Noe Jan Gumboc, Tony Syxomphou, Parris Smith, Theresa Neal-Viela and Alexander Duggan. PC: Bank of Hawaiʻi.

Understanding that the cost of obtaining a higher education can be a deterrent, the Bank of Hawai‘i College Assistance Program, or CAP, allows employees without a college degree to achieve their educational goals by paying for their tuition upfront. In addition, participants are given an extra paid day off from work during final exams so they can focus on studying.

With the goal of helping individuals reach their educational dreams, employees are not required to remain with the company upon graduation. Previous participants have gone on to apply their degrees to new careers and are encouraged to pursue their goals.

“This program opens doors for those who are able to enroll,” said Sharlene Ginoza-Lee, Bank of Hawai‘i’s Chief People Officer. “We are thrilled to foster our employees’ long-term aspirations and send a heartfelt congratulations to this year’s record seven individuals for their incredible accomplishments.”

Since its inception in 2016, the College Assistance Program has helped 15 students to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Chaminade University or an associate degree from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges.