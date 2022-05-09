Under the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, eligible Hawaiʻi residents can sign up for reduced internet service costs.

Earlier today, President Biden and Vice President Harris announced they have secured private sector commitments from 20 leading internet providers that will lower high-speed internet costs for tens of millions of American families.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Interested local families can visit GetInternet.gov, a recently-launched website with details on how Hawaiʻi residents can sign up for ACP and find participating internet providers in their area. The site also lists eligibility requirements, including income and other factors.

To ensure the most efficient use of infrastructure law public dollars and to deliver maximum cost savings to families, the Biden-Harris administration has secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers — including Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum (Charter) in Hawaiʻi — to either increase speeds or cut prices, ensuring they all offer ACP-eligible households high-speed, high-quality internet plans for no more than $30 per month.

Additionally, agencies that manage income-based social programs such as Pell Grants, Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income will be coordinating an effort to reach out to households that qualify for ACP.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For example, the Social Security Administration will email all 1.6 million Supplemental Security Income recipients who have a “My Social Security” account, letting them know that they are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information is available at the White House website at https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/05/09/fact-sheet-president-biden-and-vice-president-harris-reduce-high-speed-internet-costs-for-millions-of-americans/