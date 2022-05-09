Maui News

Hāna Metals Recycling event, June 2-4

May 9, 2022
File photo courtesy County of Maui.

County of Maui Department of Environmental Management will conduct a Hāna Metals Recycling Event for East Maui residents at the Hāna Landfill from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 2 through June 4.

Metal items accepted include large appliances, up to five auto tires, auto batteries, propane tanks and scrap metals. Appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves and water heaters. No electronic items will be accepted at this event.

Due to limited capacity and logistical concerns, collections are first come, first served. If daily capacities are reached, the event will close that day and reopen the next morning of the event.

  • For information about metals drop-offs, call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at 808-351-3504.
  • For more information, call the Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 808-270-6102.

