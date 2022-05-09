File photo courtesy County of Maui.

County of Maui Department of Environmental Management will conduct a Hāna Metals Recycling Event for East Maui residents at the Hāna Landfill from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 2 through June 4.

Metal items accepted include large appliances, up to five auto tires, auto batteries, propane tanks and scrap metals. Appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves and water heaters. No electronic items will be accepted at this event.

Due to limited capacity and logistical concerns, collections are first come, first served. If daily capacities are reached, the event will close that day and reopen the next morning of the event.