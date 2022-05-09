Royal Ka‘anapali, Lahaina, Maui (Hole 5)

Maui Prep took a commanding lead after round one of the 2022 Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association Boys Golf Championship presented by the David S. Ishii Foundation.

The tournament is being played at the Royal Kā‘anapali, which is located just five miles from the team’s campus in Nāpili.

Guided by freshman Christopher Salem (T2), Maui Prep finished with all five players in the top ten.

Maui Prep’s Christopher Salem shot a first-round 71 (E).

“On the state’s biggest stage, it was gratifying to watch everyone play to their potential,” said Maui Prep Head Golf Coach and Kā‘anapali PGA Teaching Professional, Chris Armanini. “Comprised of three freshman, one junior and one senior, our team really came together to bring it home.”

In the Team Competition, Maui Prep is firmly ahead of Hawai’i Baptist Academy (second place), Punahou (third place), Moanalua (fourth place) and Kamehameha – Kapālama (fifth place).

“With fast putting surfaces and strategic pins, a premium was placed on course management,” said Stephen Perry, tournament coordinator of the HHSAA Golf Championships. “However, Maui Prep met the challenge and capitalized on their local knowledge. Their players all shot between 71 and 75.”

Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy’s Joshua Hayashida tees off on No. 14

In the Individual Championship, Hawai‘i Baptist Academy’s Joshua Hayashida fired a 69 (-2). The senior and University of Hawai‘i – Mānoa commit holds a two-shot lead over Salem and Dane Watanabe (ʻIolani).

A three-way tie for fourth place features Tyler Loree (Seabury Hall), Tyler Tamayori (Saint Louis School) and Dillon Jonke (Maui Prep).

One of O‘ahu’s top amateurs, Hayashida won both the 2022 and 2021 Interscholastic League of Honolulu individual title. Last year, he was named the Hawai‘i State Golfer of the Year, Hawai‘i State Amateur runner-up and was chosen for the Governor’s Cup team. As the defending team state champions, Hayashida was instrumental in Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy’s 2019 victory.

ʻIolani’s Dane Watanabe hits from the greenside rough on No. 3

“Our agronomy team deserves tremendous credit for the championship-level conditioning seen today,” said Karl Reul, general manager of Kā‘anapali Golf Courses. “Led by Superintendent Todd Allen and Assistant Superintendent Cal Poouahi, they have cultivated a course worthy of hosting the state’s best junior players.”

The final round starts tomorrow at 7 a.m. on split tees (No. 1 and 11). Leaders will tee off at 8:52 a.m. Fans can attend for free, with walking spectators encouraged.