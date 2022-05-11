Maui police have blocked access to Pūlehu Road due to an active brush fire. PC: (5.11.22) Tara Dugan.

A fire along Pūlehu Road in Puʻunēnē on Maui has burned about 60 acres of light brush, and is 90% contained as of 3:32 p.m. Crews are still on scene conducting mop-up operations as they work towards full extinguishment.

As of 5:48 p.m. Pūlehu Road remained closed between Hansen and Ōmaʻopio Road.

Emergency crews evacuated individuals in the area of the old Puʻunēnē School as a precaution.

The fire was first reported at 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Crews arrived on scene to find a working brush fire that was quickly spreading due to strong winds. A heavy billow of white smoke could be seen from Central Maui at around 12:39 p.m.

The fire resulted in the temporary closure of Pūlehu Road between Hansen Road and the Central Maui Landfill.

Mahi Pono, Alpha Construction, HC&D, and County of Maui Dept of Public Works supported Maui Fire Department operations with heavy equipment and water tankers. Fire crews include: four engine companies, three MFD tankers, Air 1, and a battalion chief.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said there were reported damages to three utility poles, and assessment is underway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

