Maui Veterans Highway fire. (5.12.22) PC: Paula Stocks-Mantia

The Maui Veterans Highway fronting the Puʻunēnē Armory is now OPEN in both directions following to a large brush fire. The closure went into effect at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and the road was reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

Of the fires reported, the one along the Maui Veterans Highway is the largest, however size estimates are pending release from authorities. At around 4:11 p.m., witnesses tell us the highway is open, but traffic slows down near the Armory where crews are still working on getting the blaze extinguished.

This is just one of multiple fires reported across Central Maui on Thursday afternoon. More details are available here.

