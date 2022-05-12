Maui News

UPDATE: Brush fire near Puʻunēnē Armory, Maui Veterans Highway now OPEN

May 12, 2022, 2:24 PM HST
* Updated May 12, 4:17 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Veterans Highway fire. (5.12.22) PC: Paula Stocks-Mantia

The Maui Veterans Highway fronting the Puʻunēnē Armory is now OPEN in both directions following to a large brush fire. The closure went into effect at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and the road was reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

Of the fires reported, the one along the Maui Veterans Highway is the largest, however size estimates are pending release from authorities. At around 4:11 p.m., witnesses tell us the highway is open, but traffic slows down near the Armory where crews are still working on getting the blaze extinguished.

This is just one of multiple fires reported across Central Maui on Thursday afternoon. More details are available here.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as more information becomes available. If you have images of news happening on Maui that you would like to share, send them to us at [email protected]

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Brush Fire At Pulehu Road Results In Road Closure 2Report Show Rent Prices Spiked 41 On Maui Residents Worry About Finding A Place 3Lawsuit Against Maui County Remains Despite Councils Vote To Allow Taser Sales 4May 5 11 2022 Covid 19 Update 6 Deaths 5768 New Infections In Hawaiʻi 5Maui Firefighters Battle Multiple Brush Fires In Central Maui 6Countdown To 2022 Maui Agfest 4 H Livestock Fair