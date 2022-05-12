High school students interested in STEM can apply for a free federally funded UH program. Screen shot: Project Project Hōkūlani

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is recruiting Native Hawaiian and Hawaiʻi students entering 9th through 12th grades on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and the Big Island for a free one-year program called Project Hōkūlani.

It is a federally funded skill building and college prep program for students interested in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The program guides students and their parents to understand a college application process and find funding to pay for college. Participants engage in hands-on activities with mentorship and a paid summer internship.

Fall and Spring student sessions are at local college campuses, and summer internships will be at local STEM organizations.

Applications are due Friday, June 17, with spaces limited. The program starts this Fall.

Project Hōkūlani is an educational research project funded by the US Department of Education with a Native Hawaiian education program grant. Hōkūlani means heavenly star in Hawaiian.

Visit project hokulani.com (www.projecthokulani.com) for application, program and internship sites information, or find Project Hokulani on Facebook.