Maui News

Native Hawaiian and Hawaiʻi students interested in STEM can apply for UH program

May 12, 2022, 1:30 PM HST
* Updated May 12, 8:19 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

High school students interested in STEM can apply for a free federally funded UH program. Screen shot: Project Project Hōkūlani

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is recruiting Native Hawaiian and Hawaiʻi students entering 9th through 12th grades on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and the Big Island for a free one-year program called Project Hōkūlani.

It is a federally funded skill building and college prep program for students interested in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The program guides students and their parents to understand a college application process and find funding to pay for college. Participants engage in hands-on activities with mentorship and a paid summer internship. 

Fall and Spring student sessions are at local college campuses, and summer internships will be at local STEM organizations.  

Applications are due Friday, June 17, with spaces limited. The program starts this Fall. 

Project Hōkūlani is an educational research project funded by the US Department of Education with a Native Hawaiian education program grant. Hōkūlani means heavenly star in Hawaiian.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Visit project hokulani.com (www.projecthokulani.com) for application, program and internship sites information, or find Project Hokulani on Facebook. 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Brush Fire At Pulehu Road Results In Road Closure 2Report Show Rent Prices Spiked 41 On Maui Residents Worry About Finding A Place 3Lawsuit Against Maui County Remains Despite Councils Vote To Allow Taser Sales 4May 5 11 2022 Covid 19 Update 6 Deaths 5768 New Infections In Hawaiʻi 5Countdown To 2022 Maui Agfest 4 H Livestock Fair 6State Officials Indoor Masking For Hawaiʻi Public Schools Will Remain Through Summer