KANAHĀ/AMALA FIRE: Fire crews are mopping up a brush fire in the vicinity of the Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary in Central Maui. Two state fire trucks were on scene at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

This is just one of multiple fires reported across Central Maui on Thursday afternoon. More details are available here.

*Check back for further details, which will be added as they become available.

Kanahā fire. (5.12.22) PC: Maui Plane Rides

Fire in the vicinity of the Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)

