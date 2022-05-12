Maui News
PHOTOS: Crews work to douse brush fire at Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary in Central Maui
KANAHĀ/AMALA FIRE: Fire crews are mopping up a brush fire in the vicinity of the Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary in Central Maui. Two state fire trucks were on scene at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
This is just one of multiple fires reported across Central Maui on Thursday afternoon. More details are available here.
*Check back for further details, which will be added as they become available.
