Maui fire crews extinguished multiple brush fires in the Central Maui area on Thursday, May 12. The Maui Fire Department confirmed that seven fire calls within a 90-minute time span in Central Maui were suspicious in nature and under investigation. Full report here.

Ladera ohana checking the Wailuku fire – their kids were held up at Waiheʻe Elementary School before it was determined it was safe to go home. Photo Credit: @hihiubrie, Instagram

Kanahā Fire. Photo Credit: Maui Plane Rides.

Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)

Fire in the vicinity of the Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)

Wahinepio Fire. Photo Credit: Maui Fire Department.