Maui News

PHOTO GALLERY: Multiple Central Maui Fires Under Investigation After Evacuations and Roadway Closures

May 13, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Maui fire crews extinguished multiple brush fires in the Central Maui area on Thursday, May 12. The Maui Fire Department confirmed that seven fire calls within a 90-minute time span in Central Maui were suspicious in nature and under investigation. Full report here.

Ladera ohana checking the Wailuku fire – their kids were held up at Waiheʻe Elementary School before it was determined it was safe to go home. Photo Credit: @hihiubrie, Instagram
Kanahā Fire. Photo Credit: Maui Plane Rides.
Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)
Fire in the vicinity of the Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)
Wahinepio Fire. Photo Credit: Maui Fire Department.
  • Central Maui fire. Photo Credit: @hihiubrie, Instagram
  • Central Maui fire. Photo Credit: @hihiubrie, Instagram
  • Central Maui fire. Photo Credit: @hihiubrie, Instagram
  • Central Maui fire. Photo Credit: @hihiubrie, Instagram
  • Wailuku fire along Kahekili Highway. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)
  • Maui Veterans Highway fire. (5.12.22) PC: Paula Stocks-Mantia
  • Maui Veterans Highway fire. (5.12.22) PC: Paula Stocks-Mantia
  • Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Doreen Bandy (5.12.22)
  • Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Doreen Bandy (5.12.22)
  • Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Doreen Bandy (5.12.22)
  • Kanahā fire. (5.12.22) PC: Maui Plane Rides
  • Kanahā fire. (5.12.22) PC: Maui Plane Rides
  • Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)
  • PC: Lucas Zarro (5.12.22)
  • PC: Lucas Zarro (5.12.22)
  • PC: Lucas Zarro (5.12.22)
  • PC: Lucas Zarro (5.12.22)
  • Fire in the vicinity of the Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)
  • Fire in the vicinity of the Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)
  • Fire in the vicinity of the Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)
  • Wahinepio Fire. Photo Credit: Maui Fire Department.
  • Kohukohu Place. Photo Credit: Maui Fire Department.

