William S Richardson School of Law graduation. (file 2021) PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa announced it will require attendees of the three commencement ceremonies this weekend to wear masks for the indoor graduation.

UH Mānoa will host three ceremonies at the Stan Sheriff Center; one on Friday, May 13, and two on Saturday, May 14.

The only time masks will be allowed to be removed is when the graduating student poses for the on-stage photo when receiving their diploma. This decision was made in hopes of keeping everyone at the ceremonies safe.

According to UH, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted the change from encouraging masks to requiring them. State health officials and experts from the UH medical community have warned that preventive measures should be followed to limit the current rise in cases.

UH encourages mask wearing during lei giving outdoors.

May 13–14: UH Mānoa

Three in-person ceremonies for spring 2022 candidates, as well as 2021 and 2020 graduates, will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center. All guests are welcome to the ceremonies on a first-come, first-seated basis.

May 13: 5 p.m. (A livestream of the ceremony will be online)

College of Social Sciences

College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources

School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology

William S. Richardson School of Law

May 14: 9 a.m. (A livestream may be viewed from Murakami Stadium)

College of Arts, Languages & Letters

College of Natural Sciences

Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge

Interdisciplinary Studies

John A. Burns School of Medicine

Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing

School of Architecture

Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health

May 14: 3:30 p.m. (A livestream may be viewed from Murakami Stadium)

College of Education

College of Engineering

Shidler College of Business, with School of Travel Industry Management

UH Maui College event has no spectator limit

On Maui, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts an in-person ceremony on Saturday, May 14 from 5-6:30 p.m. The event will be held on campus, with no spectator limit. Multiple satellite photo booths and lei stations will be made available throughout the parking lot. There will also be a livestream of the ceremony.

According to the UHMC graduate event page, “Procedures will be utilized in a manner which adheres to all current safety precautions, including strict social distancing guidelines and the required use of approved face coverings, with the exception of when you are actively getting photographed.”

2021 commencement ceremonies. (6.5.21) PC: UH Maui College

