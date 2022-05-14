Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:15 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:35 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:01 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Choppy and rough surf along east facing shores will remain elevated into Saturday, then ease Sunday into early next week as the trades diminish. However, residual background easterly trade wind swell from the upstream trades will support small surf continuing next week along east facing shores. Surf along all other shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background south to southeast energy moving through. The small northwest swell will continue to subside into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Tuesday through midweek as a new, long- period south swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.