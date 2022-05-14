Maui Surf Forecast for May 14, 2022
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Choppy and rough surf along east facing shores will remain elevated into Saturday, then ease Sunday into early next week as the trades diminish. However, residual background easterly trade wind swell from the upstream trades will support small surf continuing next week along east facing shores. Surf along all other shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background south to southeast energy moving through. The small northwest swell will continue to subside into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Tuesday through midweek as a new, long- period south swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
