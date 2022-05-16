Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:03 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:57 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:09 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:39 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small south swell may provide a slight bump in surf along south facing shores through early Tuesday. A larger south swell will likely arrive Tuesday, and peak on Wednesday, with surf heights close to, or just above the summer average. This south swell will gradually lower from late Thursday through Saturday. The current modest surf along east facing shores will gradually lower through Tuesday due to the weaker winds. Surf will remain nearly flat along most north and west facing shores into Wednesday. A small northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday night, and peak on Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
