Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:03 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:29 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:57 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:09 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:39 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small south swell may provide a slight bump in surf along south facing shores through early Tuesday. A larger south swell will likely arrive Tuesday, and peak on Wednesday, with surf heights close to, or just above the summer average. This south swell will gradually lower from late Thursday through Saturday. The current modest surf along east facing shores will gradually lower through Tuesday due to the weaker winds. Surf will remain nearly flat along most north and west facing shores into Wednesday. A small northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday night, and peak on Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.