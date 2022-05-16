Maui Surf Forecast for May 16, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small south swell may provide a slight bump in surf along south facing shores through early Tuesday. A larger south swell will likely arrive Tuesday, and peak on Wednesday, with surf heights close to, or just above the summer average. This south swell will gradually lower from late Thursday through Saturday. The current modest surf along east facing shores will gradually lower through Tuesday due to the weaker winds. Surf will remain nearly flat along most north and west facing shores into Wednesday. A small northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday night, and peak on Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com