James Campbell Company LLC , a $4.8 billion, nationally diversified real estate company based in Hawaii, announced today that Cameron Nekota and Jim Sullivan have been appointed to serve on its Board of Directors, effective May 6, 2022.

“With more than 50 years of combined experience in both real estate and banking, we are pleased to welcome Cameron and Jim to our board of directors,” said Pamela K. Hamamoto, JCC’s Board Chair. “I am confident they will bring valuable insight and leadership as we continue to diversify and grow the JCC real estate portfolio.”

Cameron Nekota, director

Cameron Nekota. PC: James Campbell Company LLC

Nekota is an executive vice president and division manager at First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiʻi’s largest financial institution, where he is responsible for overseeing the bank’s commercial real estate portfolio.

He also currently serves as president of the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation. Prior to joining First Hawaiian Bank, Nekota served as vice president at D.R. Horton – Schuler Division; development project manager at James Campbell Company, LLC.; associate attorney at Imanaka, Kudo and Fujimoto; and deputy prosecuting attorney at the City and County of Honolulu. He also served more than six years as a business law lecturer at the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu.

Nekota serves on several boards, including The Queens Health Systems, Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, and St. Andrews Schools. He received his bachelor of arts degree in political science, with distinction, from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and earned his juris doctor from the University of Hawaiʻi, William S. Richardson School of Law.

Nekota will serve on the JCC board audit committee and the nominating and governance committee.

Jim Sullivan, director

Jim Sullivan. PC: James Campbell Company LLC

Sullivan spent 26 years at Green Street Advisors, the preeminent independent research and advisory firm concentrating on the commercial real estate industry in North America and Europe.

Throughout his career at Green Street, he served as managing director – head of North America REIT research for 20 years, and then for six years as president of the Advisory Group providing strategic advice to commercial real estate owners and investors around the world.

Just prior to his retirement in 2020, he took on the role as senior advisor to Green Street’s research team, helping to foster best practices across the firm’s public and private market research groups. Prior to his career at Green Street, Sullivan worked for ten years as a real estate investment banker and construction lender at Bank of America in Los Angeles and Manufacturers Hanover Trust in New York.

Sullivan currently serves as an independent director for Bixby Land Company, a private real estate company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University, and an MBA in finance and real estate from Columbia University.

Sullivan will serve on the JCC board audit committee and the compensation committee.

Nekota and Sullivan join current board members Pamela K. Hamamoto, JCC board chair and former US ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva; Linda Assante, retired managing partner, Jasper Ridge Partners; W. David P. Carey, former CEO and president, Outrigger Enterprises Group; Stephen B. Hansen, retired equity partner and managing director, Clarion Partners; and Elizabeth (Liz) Holland, CEO and general counsel of Abell Associates.