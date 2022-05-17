Maui Activities

Teens only: Dancing, games, educational info and Jordan T live at 2022 Expo in Kahului

May 17, 2022, 4:59 PM HST
* Updated May 17, 5:02 PM
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui is hosting the free 2022 Teen Expo on May 27, featuring dancing, a talent showcase, games, prizes, post-secondary education information and live performances by DJ Ron 808, DJ Ezra 808, Rocketfist and singer/songwriter Jordan T.

The teens-only, in-person event is for 13- to 18-year-olds who currently are in school and have proper identification.

The alcohol, tobacco and drug free event has fun interactive booths where community organizations share information about post-secondary education and career paths; and enable teens to talk to experts in their field.

The Teen Expo, which provides an alternative activity to underage drinking or substance abuse, continues this year in partnership with the County of Maui and the Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth. The event will take place on Friday May 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui Central Clubhouse at 100 Kanaloa Ave. in Kahului.

