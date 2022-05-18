Piʻilani Highway (Kaupō to Kīpahulu) PC: County of Maui

The Piʻilani Highway between Kaupō and Kīpahulu is now open and passable for four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Crews from the County of Maui Department of Public Works, and Hāna road crews have substantially completed cleanup and repairs in the area, according to an update issued today.

Flooding and washouts after heavy rainfall closed the road earlier this month. Electronic sign boards with warning messages in Hāna and ʻUlupalakua have been removed.

Although the road is open and passable, motorists should still exercise extra caution in the Kaupō and Kīpahulu areas. The 5-mile section of unpaved road is rough and very dusty, so four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended. Visitors to Hāna are advised to return to Central Maui via Pāʻia instead of Kīpahulu.