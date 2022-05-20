Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:46 AM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 07:15 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:43 AM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into next week as the current south swell becomes reinforced by additional long period south swells arriving on Saturday, Monday and next Thursday. In the long range, models continue to show quite a bit of activity in the southern hemisphere, which could translate to additional south shore surf events lasting into early June.

Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly decline as medium period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell energy diminishes over the next 2 days. A return to nearly flat pancake summer conditions is expected from Sunday into the first half of next week as this current northwest swell energy fades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.