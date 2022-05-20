Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:46 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. A slight chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 07:15 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:43 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into next week as the current south swell becomes reinforced by additional long period south swells arriving on Saturday, Monday and next Thursday. In the long range, models continue to show quite a bit of activity in the southern hemisphere, which could translate to additional south shore surf events lasting into early June. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly decline as medium period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell energy diminishes over the next 2 days. A return to nearly flat pancake summer conditions is expected from Sunday into the first half of next week as this current northwest swell energy fades. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
