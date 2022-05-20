Maui Surf Forecast for May 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into next week as the current south swell becomes reinforced by additional long period south swells arriving on Saturday, Monday and next Thursday. In the long range, models continue to show quite a bit of activity in the southern hemisphere, which could translate to additional south shore surf events lasting into early June.
Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly decline as medium period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell energy diminishes over the next 2 days. A return to nearly flat pancake summer conditions is expected from Sunday into the first half of next week as this current northwest swell energy fades.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com