Maui police chief: vehicle thefts and burglaries are up, rape is down
May 21, 2022, 5:36 AM HST
* Updated May 21, 5:38 AM
Maui police saw a 4% increase in violent crime and a 17% increase in property crime so far this year. Meanwhile, arrests for violent crimes are up 2% and arrests for property crimes are up 43% year to date, as of Monday.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier reviewed the latest data for the first four and a half months of the year during Thursdayʻs Maui Police Commission meeting.
“I will confirm that year-to-date… that domestic violence is our biggest crime. We have a 12% increase over last year–and that 12% is an actual increase of 56 documented incidents of simple assault,” said Chief Pelletier.
There was also an 8% increase or 13 more aggravated assaults than what was reported at the same time a year ago.
“The most blaring positive from my perspective is we have 62% decrease in sexual assaults,” said Chief Pelletier. “That is a crime, I think, is second only to murder. And so the fact that we’re driving those numbers down, that’s significant.”
As for property crimes, specifically motor vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles were up 32% and 26% respectively.
“We know catalytic converters are an issue. We’re actually working a case right now and we’ve identified those that might be helping to remove some of those items off island,” he said.
The chief also pointed out an 11% increase in total arrests–that’s 154 more arrests than last year, all while being down 25% in staffing.
“That is a testament to the men and women of this agency that are doing the job day in and day out, even though they’re down 25%… I think that’s just absolutely fantastic and I think they should be applauded for that,” said Chief Pelletier.
CRIME DATA – INCIDENTS
YTD (JAN. 1, 2022 – MAY 12, 2022)
|MPD
|CRIME AGAINST PERSONS
|CRIME CATEGORY
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|PERCENT
CHANGE
|INCIDENTS
|VIOLENT CRIME
|MURDER
|0
|1
|-100%
|RAPE
|26
|68
|-62%
|ROBBERY
|15
|13
|15%
|AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|184
|171
|8%
|ARMED W/FIREARM
|4
|12
|-67%
|ARMED W/KNIFE
|28
|18
|56%
|ATTEMPTED MURDER
|0
|5
|-100%
|OTHER DANGEROUS WEAPON
|34
|34
|0%
|HANDS, FISTS, FEET, ETC
|41
|18
|128%
|FELONY ABUSE OF FAMILY, W/INJURY
|34
|34
|0%
|FELONY ABUSE OF FAMILY, STRANGULATION
|39
|34
|15%
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|506
|450
|12%
|ABUSE OF FAMILY – NO INJURY
ABUSE OF FAMILY – W/INJURY
|204
124
|218
122
|-6%
2%
|TOTAL OF THE LISTED VIOLENT CRIME
|731
|703
|4%
|PROPERTY CRIMES
|BURGLARY
|175
|152
|15%
|LARCENY/THEFT EXCLUDING UEMV THEFT
|962
|848
|13%
|THEFT FROM A VEHICLE / UEMV THEFT
|72
|57
|26%
|MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
|303
|230
|32%
|TOTAL OF THE LISTED PROPERTY CRIME
|1,512
|1,287
|17%
|CRIMES AGAINST SOCIETY
|DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|236
|263
|-10%
|DRUGS/NARCOTIC OFFENSES
|944
|909
|4%
|TOTAL OF THE LISTED CRIME AGAINST SOCIETY
|1,180
|1,172
|1%
|TOTAL OF THE LISTED INCIDENTS
|3,423
|3,162
|8%
CRIME DATA – ARRESTS
YTD (JAN. 1, 2022 – MAY 12, 2022)
|MPD
|CRIME AGAINST PERSONS
|CRIME CATEGORY
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|PERCENTAGE CHANGE
|ADULT ARRESTS
|VIOLENT CRIME
|MURDER
|0
|0
|RAPE
|18
|26
|-31%
|ROBBERY
|10
|8
|25%
|AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|167
|156
|7%
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|135
|132
|2%
|TOTAL OF THE LISTED VIOLENT CRIME
|330
|322
|2%
|PROPERTY CRIME
|BURGLARY
|48
|48
|0%
|LARCENY/THEFT EXCLUDING UEMV THEFT
|120
|87
|38%
|THEFT FROM A VEHICLE / UEMV THEFT
|12
|2
|500%
|MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
|113
|68
|66%
|TOTAL OF THE LISTED PROPERTY CRIME
|293
|205
|43%
|CRIMES AGAINST SOCIETY
|DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|234
|257
|-9%
|DRUG/NARCOTIC OFFENSES
|742
|661
|12%
|TOTAL OF THE LISTED CRIME AGAINST SOCIETY
|976
|918
|6%
|TOTAL OF THE LISTED ARRESTS
|1599
|1445
|11%
|TRAFFIC
|TRAFFIC FATALITIES
|TRAFFIC FATALITIES
|10
|4
|150%
|WEAPONS
|FIREARMS RECOVERED/SEIZED
|111
|187
|-41%