Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. PC: 12.15.21 by Wendy Osher

Maui police saw a 4% increase in violent crime and a 17% increase in property crime so far this year. Meanwhile, arrests for violent crimes are up 2% and arrests for property crimes are up 43% year to date, as of Monday.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier reviewed the latest data for the first four and a half months of the year during Thursdayʻs Maui Police Commission meeting.

“I will confirm that year-to-date… that domestic violence is our biggest crime. We have a 12% increase over last year–and that 12% is an actual increase of 56 documented incidents of simple assault,” said Chief Pelletier.

There was also an 8% increase or 13 more aggravated assaults than what was reported at the same time a year ago.

“The most blaring positive from my perspective is we have 62% decrease in sexual assaults,” said Chief Pelletier. “That is a crime, I think, is second only to murder. And so the fact that we’re driving those numbers down, that’s significant.”

As for property crimes, specifically motor vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles were up 32% and 26% respectively.

“We know catalytic converters are an issue. We’re actually working a case right now and we’ve identified those that might be helping to remove some of those items off island,” he said.

The chief also pointed out an 11% increase in total arrests–that’s 154 more arrests than last year, all while being down 25% in staffing.

“That is a testament to the men and women of this agency that are doing the job day in and day out, even though they’re down 25%… I think that’s just absolutely fantastic and I think they should be applauded for that,” said Chief Pelletier.

CRIME DATA – INCIDENTS

YTD (JAN. 1, 2022 – MAY 12, 2022)

MPD CRIME AGAINST PERSONS CRIME CATEGORY YTD 2022 YTD 2021 PERCENT

CHANGE INCIDENTS VIOLENT CRIME MURDER 0 1 -100% RAPE 26 68 -62% ROBBERY 15 13 15% AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 184 171 8% ARMED W/FIREARM 4 12 -67% ARMED W/KNIFE 28 18 56% ATTEMPTED MURDER 0 5 -100% OTHER DANGEROUS WEAPON 34 34 0% HANDS, FISTS, FEET, ETC 41 18 128% FELONY ABUSE OF FAMILY, W/INJURY 34 34 0% FELONY ABUSE OF FAMILY, STRANGULATION 39 34 15% SIMPLE ASSAULT 506 450 12% ABUSE OF FAMILY – NO INJURY

ABUSE OF FAMILY – W/INJURY 204

124 218

122 -6%

2% TOTAL OF THE LISTED VIOLENT CRIME 731 703 4% PROPERTY CRIMES BURGLARY 175 152 15% LARCENY/THEFT EXCLUDING UEMV THEFT 962 848 13% THEFT FROM A VEHICLE / UEMV THEFT 72 57 26% MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT 303 230 32% TOTAL OF THE LISTED PROPERTY CRIME 1,512 1,287 17% CRIMES AGAINST SOCIETY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 236 263 -10% DRUGS/NARCOTIC OFFENSES 944 909 4% TOTAL OF THE LISTED CRIME AGAINST SOCIETY 1,180 1,172 1% TOTAL OF THE LISTED INCIDENTS 3,423 3,162 8%

CRIME DATA – ARRESTS

YTD (JAN. 1, 2022 – MAY 12, 2022)