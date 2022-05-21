Maui News

Maui police chief: vehicle thefts and burglaries are up, rape is down

By Wendy Osher
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. PC: 12.15.21 by Wendy Osher

Maui police saw a 4% increase in violent crime and a 17% increase in property crime so far this year. Meanwhile, arrests for violent crimes are up 2% and arrests for property crimes are up 43% year to date, as of Monday.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier reviewed the latest data for the first four and a half months of the year during Thursdayʻs Maui Police Commission meeting.

“I will confirm that year-to-date… that domestic violence is our biggest crime. We have a 12% increase over last year–and that 12% is an actual increase of 56 documented incidents of simple assault,” said Chief Pelletier.

There was also an 8% increase or 13 more aggravated assaults than what was reported at the same time a year ago.

“The most blaring positive from my perspective is we have 62% decrease in sexual assaults,” said Chief Pelletier. “That is a crime, I think, is second only to murder. And so the fact that we’re driving those numbers down, that’s significant.”

As for property crimes, specifically motor vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles were up 32% and 26% respectively.

“We know catalytic converters are an issue. We’re actually working a case right now and we’ve identified those that might be helping to remove some of those items off island,” he said.

The chief also pointed out an 11% increase in total arrests–that’s 154 more arrests than last year, all while being down 25% in staffing.

“That is a testament to the men and women of this agency that are doing the job day in and day out, even though they’re down 25%… I think that’s just absolutely fantastic and I think they should be applauded for that,” said Chief Pelletier.

CRIME DATA INCIDENTS

YTD (JAN. 1, 2022 – MAY 12, 2022)

MPDCRIME AGAINST PERSONSCRIME CATEGORYYTD 2022YTD 2021PERCENT
CHANGE
INCIDENTSVIOLENT CRIMEMURDER01-100%
RAPE2668-62%
ROBBERY151315%
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT1841718%
ARMED W/FIREARM412-67%
ARMED W/KNIFE281856%
ATTEMPTED MURDER05-100%
OTHER DANGEROUS WEAPON34340%
HANDS, FISTS, FEET, ETC4118128%
FELONY ABUSE OF FAMILY, W/INJURY34340%
FELONY ABUSE OF FAMILY, STRANGULATION393415%
SIMPLE ASSAULT50645012%
ABUSE OF FAMILY – NO INJURY
ABUSE OF FAMILY – W/INJURY		204
124		218
122		-6%
2%
TOTAL OF THE LISTED VIOLENT CRIME7317034%
PROPERTY CRIMESBURGLARY17515215%
LARCENY/THEFT EXCLUDING UEMV THEFT96284813%
THEFT FROM A VEHICLE / UEMV THEFT725726%
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT30323032%
TOTAL OF THE LISTED PROPERTY CRIME1,5121,28717%
CRIMES AGAINST SOCIETYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE236263-10%
DRUGS/NARCOTIC OFFENSES9449094%
TOTAL OF THE LISTED CRIME AGAINST SOCIETY1,1801,1721%
TOTAL OF THE LISTED INCIDENTS3,4233,1628%

CRIME DATA ARRESTS

YTD (JAN. 1, 2022 – MAY 12, 2022)

MPDCRIME AGAINST PERSONSCRIME CATEGORYYTD 2022YTD 2021PERCENTAGE CHANGE
ADULT ARRESTSVIOLENT CRIMEMURDER00
RAPE1826-31%
ROBBERY10825%
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT1671567%
SIMPLE ASSAULT1351322%
TOTAL OF THE LISTED VIOLENT CRIME3303222%
PROPERTY CRIMEBURGLARY48480%
LARCENY/THEFT EXCLUDING UEMV THEFT1208738%
THEFT FROM A VEHICLE / UEMV THEFT122500%
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT1136866%
TOTAL OF THE LISTED PROPERTY CRIME29320543%
CRIMES AGAINST SOCIETYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE234257-9%
DRUG/NARCOTIC OFFENSES74266112%
TOTAL OF THE LISTED CRIME AGAINST SOCIETY9769186%
TOTAL OF THE LISTED ARRESTS1599144511%
TRAFFICTRAFFIC FATALITIESTRAFFIC FATALITIES104150%
WEAPONSFIREARMS RECOVERED/SEIZED111187-41%
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio

