Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:43 AM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 08:25 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:45 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.7 feet 08:24 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:10 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights along south facing shores will fluctuate between near to slightly below average today through the middle of next week. The next long- period south swell will fill during the second half of next week, bringing above average surf along south facing shores.

Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly decline today and become nearly flat tomorrow through the first half of next week. The next small northwest swell is expected to arrive middle of next week and provide a small bump for north and west facing shores.

Small east facing shores surf will get a slight boost tomorrow and Monday then maintain through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.