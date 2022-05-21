2021 event. PC: file Maui Chamber of Commerce.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Annual Mayor’s Small Business Awards in 2022. All nominees and winners will be honored during an event to be held in October.

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognize outstanding businesses in Maui County that have 100 or fewer employees and have had a Hawaiʻi General Excise Tax license for no fewer than two years.

2021 nominees present at last year’s event. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce

Other criteria include:

Demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment

Creating a quality work environment for their employees

Exhibiting the Aloha Spirit and exemplary customer service

Developing partnerships with other sectors of the community

Utilizing innovative practices or pivoting in a unique way to sustain the operations throughout COVID-19

Demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits

This year’s event includes the following six award categories:

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (40 to 100 employees)

Outstanding Nonprofit Business (100 or fewer employees)

Young Small Business Person of the Year (under the age of 40 as of Oct. 6, 2022)

Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years, with up to 100 employees)

Nomination forms can be completed online and must be submitted with all required information on or before Monday, July 18, 2022. Only those entries received on or before the deadline will be considered.

Submittals must include completing the online nomination form with an explanation as to how the business meets the award criteria, uploading a letter of recommendation for the business from a source other than the nominator, uploading a high resolution (minimum 300 dpi) digital photograph of the nominee, and an optional 30-second video of the nominee, their team or the business and/and their products and services in a .mp4 format.

No self-nominations or County of Maui or Maui Chamber of Commerce employee nominations will be accepted. An individual or business can only be nominated in one category per year and any business who has won in a particular category in the past cannot be renominated in that same category but can be nominated for another category.

Nomination forms are available online at www.mauichamber.com with an instructional video.

“We are very excited to hold the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Awards this fall and encourage clients, friends, family, employees, and service providers of outstanding businesses to nominate them,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “This is an opportunity to show your thanks and appreciation for the businesses, business people and nonprofits doing incredible work in our community.”

2021 event, nominees. PC: file 2021 Maui Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about nominations, including an instructional video, visit MauiChamber.com or contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 808-244-0081 or [email protected]