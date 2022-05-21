Open house showcases plans for proposed Hālau of ʻOiwi Art in Wailuku, Maui
The County of Maui hosted an open house Friday for the proposed Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, a Hawaiian cultural center dedicated to the study, practice, celebration and perpetuation of hula and various ‘ōiwi arts connected to hula.
The proposed multi-million project is described as a “first of its kind” and the “largest investment by any county or the state to establish a permanent place for hula and associated ʻōiwi arts.”
The center’s proposed location is adjacent to the new four-level parking structure in Wailuku Town, currently under construction, at the corner of Church and Vineyard Streets.
A coalition of Maui Kumu Hula and the County of Maui started planning for the center as a community space to anchor the Wailuku Arts District.
County officials say the facility could offer classrooms, studios, exhibit and events space; and it would be the first of its kind in any county to establish a permanent place for hula and associated ʻōiwi arts.
During the Open House, the public had the opportunity to learn about the concept and share their ideas on the possibilities and potential for this center.
To learn more about Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, visit www.hoamaui.com.
