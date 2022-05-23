Crime Statistics
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Man injured by accidental discharge of firearm at Kula home
A
A
A
A 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh after a firearm accidentally discharged while it was being cleaned, police said.
The incident was reported at 9:12 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at a home in Kula.
Wailuku patrol officers responded to the scene and the man was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.
Officers recovered the firearm and one magazine containing eight .22 caliber ammunition and one spent .22 caliber shell.
Maui police are investigating the incident as a miscellaneous accident. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Council State Set Aside Money To Buy 257 Acres In Maʻalaea But Developer Beats Them To It 24 7 Earthquake Beneath Hualalai Volcano On Hawaiʻi Island Caused By Slip Along Fault No Tsunami Generated 3Maui Hospital Updates Visitor Policy Due To Rising Covid 19 Positivity Rates 412th Annual Food Wine Festival Starts On Maui Then Moves To Big Island And Oʻahu 5Red Placard Issued To Restaurant In Lahaina Maui 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 22 2022