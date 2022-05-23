Police car. PC: file image by Wendy Osher.

A 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh after a firearm accidentally discharged while it was being cleaned, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:12 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at a home in Kula.

Wailuku patrol officers responded to the scene and the man was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers recovered the firearm and one magazine containing eight .22 caliber ammunition and one spent .22 caliber shell.

Maui police are investigating the incident as a miscellaneous accident. The investigation is currently ongoing.