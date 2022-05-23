Maui News

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions for Week of May 22 – 28

May 23, 2022, 10:21 AM HST
Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of May 22 to 28, 2022. Add your job listing.

New Car Client Advisor, BMW of Maui

Description: Promotes and sells BMW products: new and pre-owned vehicles, accessories, service, and BMW-sponsored events. Achieves center’s gross profit, volume, and customer satisfaction objectives. Builds and maintains long-term, one-to-one relationships with BMW clients, serving as the first point of contact between the client and the BMW center.  Anticipates clients’ long-term vehicle and service needs throughout the client’s relationship with the center.

LEARN MORE

Golf Course and Landscape Maintenance, Maui Nui Golf Club

Description: Maui Nui Golf Club (Kihei) is adding 3 crew members to its turf and landscape maintenance operations including daily maintenance and special projects. Rare long-term employment opportunities with excellent pay and benefits.

Current or previous experience with golf course turf and irrigation maintenance is preferred. Previous general Landscape maintenance experience and work history is required.

LEARN MORE

Digital Marketing Specialist, Pacific Media Group

Description: Do you love marketing? What about digital media? Are you creative and energetic? Pacific Media Group is looking for you! Join the PMG Digital Team as a Digital Marketing Specialist. Help local businesses promote key messaging, build customized digital marketing campaigns, and work with our AWESOME team.

LEARN MORE

Zipline Tour Guide, Skyline Hawaii

Description: This position allows you to guide our guests through our zipline tour safely while providing a fun and informative experience, highlighting Skyline Hawaii’s conservation efforts, Hawaii’s natural environment, and Hawaiian culture and history. We are in need of new guides to conduct tours at our Ka’anapali, Maui location. Pay rate is $18/hr + tips.

LEARN MORE

Maui Toyota, Parts Couterperson

Description:

Looking for a parts counterperson with minimum 1 year automotive knowledge.

Must be able to lift 80 pounds and have basic computer skills.

Starting $18.00/hr

M-F 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Group Life Insurance and Profit Sharing

LEARN MORE

