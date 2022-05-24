PC: Office of Gov. David Ige.

Flags are being lowered today through Saturday a mark of respect for the 14 children and one teacher who were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas this morning.

“I join our nation in mourning the tragic and senseless loss of these innocent victims, and I stand with the families of those affected by this horrific act of violence,” said Governor David Ige in issuing the flag order. “On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families, the faculty, staff and student body at Robb Elementary School, and the Uvalde community in Texas,” he said.

The order was issued at the direction of the President of the United States in a proclamation.

Upon President Biden’s request, Gov. Ige ordered that the US flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i.

The flag order runs until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.