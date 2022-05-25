The Maui Arts & Cultural Center has been awarded a $318,000 grant from Maui County. 2019 File Photo: Amity Mason.

Maui County has awarded grants totaling $380,000 to three nonprofit groups for culture and the arts, SCUBA diving technology and sister city business community partnerships.

“These grants reflect investments in diversifying Maui County’s economy,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Supporting creative industries, new technology development and promoting international commerce are simple and effective ways to reduce our over-reliance on the hospitality industry for economic health.”

The grants:

Maui Arts & Cultural Center, $318,000: To support the arts and other services – from community rentals to the MACC’s annual performance season. With the reopening of its facilities to in-person gatherings, the MACC has greater capacity to create new jobs for artists and program support staff.

Avelo Labs, $60,000: For development and commercialization of Maui-based hydraulic-powered buoyancy control SCUBA diving technology. Avelo’s technology makes SCUBA diving easier and more accessible for the public.

Maui County Sister Cities Foundation, $10,000: To support Maui County’s sister city relationships. The grant aims to create tele-exchange jobs for Maui County residents and showcase local goods and services that can be delivered to global consumers.

For more information about grants, visit the Office of Economic Development website or call 808-270-7710.